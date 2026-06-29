Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Announce National Expansion and Multi-State Recruitment Campaign

Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: An award-winning law firm with 2,500 Five-Star Reviews and a deep community commitment.

Premier trial firm launches a major hiring initiative for legal, administrative, and accounting talent at its Los Angeles headquarters and expanding offices

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys , a family-owned national trial powerhouse with over $300 million recovered for victims of negligence, has officially announced a sweeping corporate expansion alongside a major multi-state hiring initiative. Driven by a surge in high-value case acquisitions and the strategic scaling of flagship offices, the firm is aggressively recruiting elite talent to join its high-performance teams at its Los Angeles corporate headquarters as well as its rapidly expanding locations in San Antonio, Austin, New York, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, and Seattle.Explosive Multi-Market Growth Demands Elite TalentUnlike traditional personal injury marketing operations that function as referral mills, Karns & Karns handles its high-stakes litigation entirely in-house. To support this relentless "Trial-First" model across its core national footprint, the firm is opening immediate positions across multiple key departments.Karns & Karns is actively recruiting for the following roles:Trial Attorneys & Litigators: Fierce courtroom advocates dedicated to fighting corporate insurance defense networks.Case Managers & Legal Assistants: Detail-oriented professionals experienced in high-volume, meticulous medical tracking and client advocacy.Legal Intake Specialists: High-energy communicators trained to execute strict case-screening protocols.Accounting & Financial Specialists: Analytical professionals to manage multi-market operational metrics and complex financial structures.Paralegals: Skilled researchers and writers prepared to draft high-level litigation pleadings."We aren't just building a bigger law firm; we are building an elite, high-performance litigation machine," said Bill Karns, founding partner. "Our rapid growth across premium metro hubs—from Los Angeles to Austin, San Antonio, Seattle, Phoenix, and the New York-New Jersey region—means we need the best minds in the business. We are looking for driven professionals who want to skip the corporate red tape of legacy firms and make a direct, meaningful impact on the lives of injury victims."The Karns & Karns Culture: Why Elite Professionals Stand with the FirmKarns & Karns has built an exceptional reputation within the legal community for fostering a collaborative, fast-paced, and highly rewarding workplace culture. The firm is deeply committed to investing in its people, providing top-tier compensation packages and a transparent blueprint for long-term career advancement.New team members at Karns & Karns enjoy a robust suite of competitive benefits, including:Premium Compensation: Industry-leading salaries and structured performance bonuses that reward high-quality execution.Comprehensive Health & Wellness: Fully integrated medical, dental, and vision insurance packages.Future Financial Security: Generous 401(k) retirement plans with competitive company matching.Career Trajectory: A dedicated commitment to promotion-from-within, providing rapid advancement opportunities for high-performing staff.Unrivaled Firm Culture: A supportive, family-owned atmosphere that prioritizes collaboration, team-building, and operational excellence over rigid corporate hierarchy."When you join Karns & Karns, you aren’t just a number in a billing pool," said Mike Karns, founding partner. "We run a fast-paced environment where results matter, but we support our team with the absolute best resources, technology, and leadership available. We invest heavily in our staff's long-term professional development because our internal talent is the true backbone of our courtroom success."How to ApplyProspective candidates are encouraged to view open positions and submit credentials immediately. Qualified applicants can view current openings and apply directly through the firm's official career portal at www.karnsandkarns.com/careers About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys:Karns & Karns is a family-owned personal injury and trial law firm with a national reputation for courtroom excellence. Backed by over 2,500 five-star reviews and a strict No-Fee Guarantee for clients, the firm specializes in catastrophic motor vehicle accidents, commercial trucking crashes, wrongful death, and institutional sexual abuse claims.Los Angeles Corporate Headquarters:1313 W. 8Th St,2nd Floor,Los Angeles, CA 90017Careers Contact & Portals:Website: https://www.karnsandkarns.com/careers/ Phone: 1-800-4THEWIN (1-800-484-3946)

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