It's A Secret Med Spa Relocates Houston Location to Post Oak Boulevard

Leading Texas aesthetics provider brings its signature luxury experience to the heart of Houston's premier shopping and lifestyle district.

We've been the top Botox provider in Texas for years, but we've never had the Houston presence we truly wanted. We searched for a long time for the right spot, and BLVD Place is exactly it.” — said Garrett Gay, Vice President of It's A Secret Med Spa

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- It's A Secret Med Spa announced the relocation of its Houston location to 1800 Post Oak Blvd #6130, Houston, TX 77056. The new location opened to the public on June 28, 2026.The move from its previous home at 4525 Washington Ave, Ste. 200 reflects the company's continuedinvestment in the Houston market and its commitment to meeting clients where they live, work, and shop. Post Oak Boulevard places It's A Secret Med Spa steps from the Galleria and at the center of Houston's luxury corridor — a deliberate choice to align the brand with a more elevated, design-forward clientele and one of the city's most centrally located destinations."After eight years in Houston, we couldn't be more excited to bring our newest location to Uptown," said Garrett Gay, Vice President of It's A Secret Med Spa. "We've been the top Botox provider in Texas for years, but we've never had the Houston presence we truly wanted. We searched for a long time for the right spot, and BLVD Place is exactly it."The new location offers the practice's full suite of services, including injectables, skin rejuvenation, body contouring, laser treatments, wellness offerings, and personalized treatment plans. Appointments are now available to book online at secretmedspa.com or by contacting the Houston location directly at (713) 452-1860.A grand opening celebration is planned for later this year; details will be announced in the coming months.About It's A Secret Med SpaIt’s A Secret Med Spa is a premier luxury medical spa offering advanced aesthetic treatments in a sophisticated, highly personalized environment. Operating 15 locations nationwide, It’s A Secret has grown into one of the leading aesthetic providers in the Southwest and the largest provider of neurotoxins, dermal fillers, and aesthetics in Texas. Specializing in injectables, laser treatments, skin rejuvenation, and wellness services, the company is recognized for delivering exceptional results through white-glove service and an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.