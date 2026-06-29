Section of Bush Chapel Road in Aberdeen to be Closed for Approximately Three Weeks

BEL AIR, Md., (June 29, 2026) – A section of Bush Chapel Road between Mount Calvary Church Road and South Stepney Road in Aberdeen will be closed to all through traffic for approximately three weeks. The closure is scheduled to start on or about Monday, July 6, for a culvert extension project.

Emergency vehicles and school buses will not be allowed through the area during the closure. Motorists who use this road should follow the detour signs or make other arrangements.

Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3509 ext. 1298.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.





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