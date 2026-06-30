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The Business Research Company's Asthma-Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Overlap Treatment Market Size to Reach Billion by 2030 with CAGR

Expected to grow to $14.27 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The asthma-chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) overlap treatment market has been experiencing significant progress, driven by heightened awareness and evolving therapeutic approaches. As respiratory conditions continue to affect large populations worldwide, the demand for effective treatment options is rising steadily. This overview explores the market’s current size, growth factors, key influences, major players, and regional trends shaping its future.

Asthma-COPD Overlap Treatment Market Size and Projected Growth

The market for asthma-COPD overlap treatment has witnessed notable growth recently, with its value expected to increase from $9.44 billion in 2025 to $10.23 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This upward trend stems from several contributing factors, including the rising incidence of smoking-related respiratory illnesses, frequent misdiagnoses of overlapping asthma and COPD cases, limited personalization in respiratory treatments, increased hospital admissions due to exacerbations, and reliance on traditional inhalation therapies. Looking ahead, the market is projected to expand further, reaching $14.27 billion by 2030 with an accelerated CAGR of 8.7%. This surge can be attributed to the broader adoption of biologics in respiratory care, the growing use of digital respiratory monitoring devices, increased demand for personalized therapies, advancements in home-based chronic disease management, and progress in targeted anti-inflammatory treatments.

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Understanding Asthma-COPD Overlap Treatment Approaches

Treatment for asthma-COPD overlap focuses on managing symptoms in patients who exhibit characteristics of both conditions. It generally involves a combination of inhaled corticosteroids, bronchodilators, and lifestyle modifications tailored to improve lung function and overall quality of life. The therapeutic strategy aims to reduce airway inflammation, alleviate obstruction, and prevent the progression of respiratory disease by addressing the complex interplay of asthma and COPD features.

Rising Smoking-Related Cases as a Major Growth Driver

One of the primary factors propelling the asthma-COPD overlap treatment market is the increasing prevalence of smoking-related respiratory diseases. Smoking causes lung inflammation and damages airways, heightening the risk of chronic respiratory conditions that exhibit combined features of asthma and COPD. Treatments targeting these smoking-driven cases focus on managing symptoms, airflow limitations, and lung damage, thereby improving patients’ respiratory health and life quality. For example, in February 2026, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reported that COPD accounted for 3.7% of Australia’s total disease burden in 2024, causing 7,437 deaths in 2023, which equates to 28 deaths per 100,000 people and represents 4.1% of all fatalities. Such data underscore the influence of smoking-related respiratory issues in bolstering market demand.

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Precision Medicine Advancements Fueling Market Growth

The increasing emphasis on precision medicine is another key factor driving growth in the asthma-COPD overlap treatment market. Precision medicine involves tailoring medical treatment based on individual patient characteristics such as genetics, biomarkers, and disease phenotypes. Advances in molecular diagnostics and biomarker identification facilitate more accurate classification of respiratory diseases and enable targeted therapy selection. This approach helps healthcare providers design specialized treatments for distinct asthma-COPD overlap phenotypes, optimizing therapeutic outcomes, reducing exacerbations, and improving overall disease management. For instance, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition noted that the FDA approved 16 new personalized therapies for rare diseases in 2023, a significant increase from six approvals in 2022, highlighting a growing trend toward individualized care.

Impact of an Aging Population on Market Expansion

The expanding geriatric population is also contributing to the rising demand for asthma-COPD overlap treatment. Older adults, defined as individuals aged 65 and above, are more vulnerable to chronic respiratory diseases due to age-related physiological changes. Increased life expectancy and lower birth rates have led to a growing proportion of elderly individuals worldwide. Effective asthma-COPD overlap therapies provide tailored management of complex respiratory symptoms in this age group, reducing exacerbations, improving lung function, and enhancing quality of life. According to the World Health Organization in February 2025, the global population aged 60 and older is rapidly increasing and is expected to surpass younger age groups in many regions by 2030, emphasizing the importance of catering to this demographic in respiratory disease management.

Regional Outlook: Market Leadership and Growth Potential

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the asthma-COPD overlap treatment market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market segment in the forecast period. The comprehensive regional analysis includes Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a broad perspective on global market dynamics.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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