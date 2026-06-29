Argosy VI Becomes Part of Alabama’s Artificial Reef System on July 1

A former Indiana riverboat casino, the Argosy VI, will be intentionally sunk in 122 feet of water approximately 23 nautical miles south of Orange Beach on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, to create important marine fisheries habitat and become a fishing and scuba diving location in the state’s largest artificial reef zone.

At four levels tall, 408-feet long and more than 80 feet wide, the Argosy VI will be one of the largest reef sites in the 364-square mile Dr. Robert (Bob) Shipp Alabama Artificial Reef Zone and will join more than 400 other reef sites, including the 271-foot LuLu and the 250-foot New Venture – two of the state’s premier fishing and scuba diving locations within 7.5 miles of where the Argosy VI will be sunk.

The Argosy VI is similar in size to World War II Liberty ships measuring more than 400 feet in length that were converted into reefs in the mid-1970s within what is now the Dr. Robert (Bob) Shipp Alabama Artificial Reef Zone. Sections of the Liberty ships still serve as fish habitat.

The riverboat has been docked in Bayou La Batre where it was prepped to become part of Alabama’s artificial reef system. During the preparation process, substances incompatible with the marine environment and all hydrocarbons were removed from the vessel. Prior to arriving in Alabama for reef preparation, the Argosy VI served as a floating casino on the Ohio River in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, until 2009.

ADCNR's Marine Resources Division manages the creation and placement of artificial reefs in Alabama’s coastal waters to increase reef fish habitat in support of robust marine fisheries. More than 1,100 square miles of offshore waters are included in the artificial reef areas of Alabama, making it the largest artificial reef program in the United States. Alabama’s artificial reefs not only provide important fish habitat they support the state’s outdoor recreation economy through providing excellent fishing and diving opportunities. Learn more at outdooralabama.com/saltwater-fishing/artificial-reefs.

ADCNR promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. Learn more at outdooralabama.com.

###