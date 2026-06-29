MoDOT TRAFFIC ALERT: Christian County Route CC CLOSED east of Main Street
What: Christian County Route CC CLOSED east of Main Street and Rosewood Lane CLOSED south of Route CC in Nixa
When: Monday, July 13, until Friday, November 13
Details: Contractor crews will begin Phase 3A (see the different phases here) of the Christian County Route CC Roundabout Construction Project.
Traffic Impacts:
- Christian County Route CC CLOSED east of Main Street in Nixa
- Rosewood Lane CLOSED south of Route CC in Nixa
- Main Street and West Cedar are Open
- Crews and equipment are close to traffic in areas
- Signed detour includes: Route 160, Route 14, and Route 65
- Access to businesses will be provided at all times
- Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.
- Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule
- Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closures/traffic impacts
Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.
Contractor: KCI Construction Co, Springfield
The estimated project construction cost is $5.7 million.
The project is scheduled for completion in Fall 2027.
Project Website: https://www.modot.org/projects/route-cc-roundabout-construction-christian-county
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