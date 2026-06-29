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Seal Coat Operations to Impact Traffic on Route DD in Ste. Genevieve and Washington Counties

SIKESTON – Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be making driving surface improvements on Route DD in Ste. Genevieve and Washington counties.  

This section of roadway is located from Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County to Route T in Washington County.  

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, July 6 and Tuesday, July 7 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. While work is underway, a 10-foot width restriction will be in place, and a pilot car will be used to direct traffic.   

Seal coats are a pavement repair process that is used by MoDOT on roads with lower traffic volumes to maximize available resources and extend the life of the roadway. Hot emulsion oil is sprayed onto the surface of the road, followed by finely ground rocks which are then compacted to adhere to the roadway.  Excess material is swept off the surface, leaving an improved roadway that will hold up longer against the elements.  

The method costs about one third the amount of a traditional asphalt overlay. The treatment keeps water from penetrating the surface, extends the life of the roadway up to seven years, and provides improved traction.  

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area. 

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636), or visit www.modot.org/southeast. 

 

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Seal Coat Operations to Impact Traffic on Route DD in Ste. Genevieve and Washington Counties

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