CORRECTION: Off Ramp CLOSED on NB Route 59 at WB I-44 in Jasper Co. June 29

EDITORS: This fixes location of the ramp closure

Where: Northbound Missouri Route 59-to-westbound I-44 off ramp at Fidelity in Jasper County

When: 10 p.m., Monday, June 29 to 2 a.m., Tuesday, June 30

What: Contractor crews repairing guardrail

Traffic Impacts:

Northbound Missouri Route 59-to-westbound I-44 off ramp CLOSED

Traffic control signs will alert drivers approaching the work zone

No signed detour

Drivers urged to find alternate routes

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or construction delays could alter the work schedule.

For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.

Follow MoDOT's Southwest District: Facebook | X | Instagram |YouTube

Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down