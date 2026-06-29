TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 66 (7th Street) CLOSED at Night in Joplin for Drainage Work July 6

Where: Missouri Route 66 (7th Street) between Loop 49 (Range Line Road) and Florida Avenue in Joplin

When: 8 p.m., Monday, July 6 through 6 a.m., Tuesday, July 7

What: Contractor crews will install stormwater drainage at Ozark Street

Traffic Impacts:

All lanes of Route 66 (7th Street) CLOSED during nighttime hours

No signed detour

Drivers urged to find alternate routes

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.

This work is part of a project to make improvements along the Route 66 (7th Street) corridor in Joplin between Jasper County Route P (Schifferdecker Avenue) and Loop 49 (Range Line Road). More information can be found by going to the project website.

Project Information:

Prime Contractor: D&E Plumbing & Heating LLC, Nixa

Construction Cost: $61.6 million

Contract Completion Date: December 1, 2028

For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.

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