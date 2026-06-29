TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 66 (7th Street) CLOSED at Night in Joplin for Drainage Work July 6
Where: Missouri Route 66 (7th Street) between Loop 49 (Range Line Road) and Florida Avenue in Joplin
When: 8 p.m., Monday, July 6 through 6 a.m., Tuesday, July 7
What: Contractor crews will install stormwater drainage at Ozark Street
Traffic Impacts:
- All lanes of Route 66 (7th Street) CLOSED during nighttime hours
- No signed detour
- Drivers urged to find alternate routes
- Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone
- Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts
Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.
This work is part of a project to make improvements along the Route 66 (7th Street) corridor in Joplin between Jasper County Route P (Schifferdecker Avenue) and Loop 49 (Range Line Road). More information can be found by going to the project website.
Project Information:
- Prime Contractor: D&E Plumbing & Heating LLC, Nixa
- Construction Cost: $61.6 million
- Contract Completion Date: December 1, 2028
For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.
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