Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,334 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,505 in the last 365 days.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 66 (7th Street) CLOSED at Night in Joplin for Drainage Work July 6

Where: Missouri Route 66 (7th Street) between Loop 49 (Range Line Road) and Florida Avenue in Joplin

When: 8 p.m., Monday, July 6 through 6 a.m., Tuesday, July 7

What: Contractor crews will install stormwater drainage at Ozark Street

Traffic Impacts:

  • All lanes of Route 66 (7th Street) CLOSED during nighttime hours
  • No signed detour
  • Drivers urged to find alternate routes
  • Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone
  • Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.

This work is part of a project to make improvements along the Route 66 (7th Street) corridor in Joplin between Jasper County Route P (Schifferdecker Avenue) and Loop 49 (Range Line Road). More information can be found by going to the project website.

Project Information:

  • Prime Contractor: D&E Plumbing & Heating LLC, Nixa
  • Construction Cost: $61.6 million
  • Contract Completion Date: December 1, 2028

 

 

For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.

Follow MoDOT's Southwest District: Facebook | X | Instagram |YouTube

Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 66 (7th Street) CLOSED at Night in Joplin for Drainage Work July 6

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.