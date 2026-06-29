OGS Announces a Special Performance by BeBeFinn at This Year's Ki...

New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy today invited children and their families for a day of excitement at the 2026 Kids Day presented by MVP Health Care. This free event at West Capitol Park will take place on Saturday, July 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s lineup features entertaining performances by Bebefinn, followed by a meet-and-greet. Kids Day also supports Governor Kathy Hochul’s Get Offline, Get Outside campaign, which encourages New Yorkers to step away from their devices and enjoy recreation and social gatherings outside.

“Kids Day is a wonderful opportunity for children and families to come together, spend time outdoors, and make lasting memories at the Empire State Plaza,” Commissioner Moy said. “As part of our Summer at the Plaza series, this event is one of the many ways New Yorkers of all ages can unplug and have fun in our public spaces during the warmer weather.”

MVP Health Care’s Chief Market Strategy and Product Officer, Augusta Martin, said, “At MVP Health Care, we are committed to building healthier communities by creating more opportunities for people to stay active and engaged. We know that play is a powerful foundation for well-being, especially for children, helping to support both physical and social development. Kids Day brings that commitment to life, and we are proud to support an event that offers families a day of fun, discovery, and meaningful outdoor experiences.”

This year’s Kids Day will include multiple minishows following Bebefinn on a fun-filled adventure full of laughter, dance, and song. Bebefinn, from the creators of Baby Shark, is a popular animated series for preschool-aged children that joins Finn and his family on music-filled educational tales. These performances will take place at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. After each minishow will be a meet-and-greet where kids can take photos with Bebefinn and capture this special day.

Kids Day will also feature vendors offering a variety of food options and information on youth programs, as well as activities for the whole family to enjoy, including:

Touch a Truck Showcase presented by CDTA

Roaming Railroad Train Ride

Fun Putt

Two by Two Zoo

Pony Rides with Ponies for Hire

Face Painting

Balloon Twisting with Bowey the Clown

Glitter Tattoos by Magic Brushes

Arts and Crafts with the Tulip Queen and Court

Drumming with Badara

Sponsors of Kids Day include MVP Health Care, Hannaford Supermarkets, CDTA, Reimer Heating and Cooling, New York’s 529 College Savings Program Direct Plan, Metroland Now, KISS 102.3, and 99.5 The River.

OGS implemented an emergency text alert system that the public can use at events to receive emergency notifications specific to the event they are attending. For emergency text alerts related to MVP Kids Day, please text ESPKD to 888777.

For event updates, visit empirestateplaza.ny.gov, @EmpireStatePlaza on Facebook, and @Plazaevents on Instagram, or call (518) 474-4759.