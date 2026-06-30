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The Business Research Company's AI in ERP Market Research: Growth, Segments & Key Competitor Insights

Expected to grow to $10.95 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) within enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems is revolutionizing how businesses operate by enhancing efficiency and decision-making. This technology-driven transformation is shaping the future of ERP, presenting significant opportunities for growth and innovation. Let’s explore the market size, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and key trends shaping the AI in ERP landscape.

Expected Market Growth and Size of AI in Enterprise Resource Planning Market

The AI in enterprise resource planning market has experienced rapid expansion recently. It is projected to increase from $4.68 billion in 2025 to $5.54 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%. This historical growth has been fueled by the surge in enterprise digital transformation efforts, rising adoption of cloud-based ERP solutions, heightened focus on operational efficiency and cost savings, growing volumes of enterprise data, and wider implementation of automation technologies across business operations.

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Looking ahead, the market is forecast to grow even faster, reaching $10.95 billion by 2030 with an anticipated CAGR of 18.6%. This expected acceleration is driven by the rising need for AI-powered real-time analytics, broader adoption of intelligent process automation, increased investments in scalable and integrated ERP environments, and a stronger emphasis on predictive maintenance and operational forecasting. The market will also benefit from enhanced compliance and risk management solutions powered by AI. Key trends for the upcoming years include expanded use of predictive analytics, automated workflow management, real-time business intelligence integration, AI-driven decision support tools, and personalized ERP user experiences.

Understanding AI in Enterprise Resource Planning

Artificial intelligence in enterprise resource planning refers to the application of AI technologies such as machine learning and predictive analytics within ERP systems. Its purpose is to automate complex business processes, improve operational efficiency, and enable smarter decision-making by analyzing data in real time and delivering actionable insights tailored to organizational needs.

View the full artificial intelligence (ai) in enterprise resource planning (erp) market report:

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Primary Drivers Accelerating AI Adoption in ERP: Digital Transformation

A major force propelling the growth of AI in ERP is the surge in digital transformation initiatives across industries. These initiatives aim to modernize business processes by adopting digital technologies that boost efficiency and performance. Companies are increasingly leveraging digital tools to automate workflows, reduce expenses, and enhance productivity. AI-powered ERP systems play a crucial role in this transformation by facilitating automation, offering predictive analytics, and delivering real-time insights that streamline operations and improve decision quality.

Investment Trends Supporting Digital Transformation Growth in AI-ERP

For example, as of January 2025, Backlinko LLC, a US-based SEO education firm, reported that global investments in digital transformation reached $2.5 trillion in 2024 and are projected to rise to $3.9 trillion by 2027. This substantial investment underlines the importance of digital modernization efforts as a key driver behind the expanding AI in ERP market.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Outlook

In terms of regional performance, North America stood as the largest market for AI in enterprise resource planning in 2025, reflecting its early adoption and technological infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead in growth during the forecast period, driven by rapid digitalization and increasing enterprise technology adoption. The market report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a global perspective on this evolving market.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Saumya Sahay

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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