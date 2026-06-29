Statewide trout stocking highlights for July 2026

Cape Horn Lake #1 – 240 Rainbow Trout. This is the larger of two picturesque lakes and is especially well-suited to float tubes or a small boat. This lake offers limited shoreline access. The area is good for wildlife viewing and is Stop 20 on the Idaho Birding Trail. Camping is available at nearby Forest Service sites. No facilities are available here.

Cape Horn Lake #2 – 300 Rainbow Trout. This is a 10-acre mountain lake especially well-suited to float tubes or a small boat. This lake offers limited shoreline access. The area is good for wildlife viewing and is Idaho Birding Trail #20. Camping is available at nearby Forest Service sites. There are no facilities available here.

Hayden Creek Pond – 1,100 Rainbow Trout. This is a family-friendly fishing area in the high desert along Hayden Creek. Anglers will find ample bank fishing opportunities and a dock for anglers with limited mobility.

Josephus Lake #1 – 240 Rainbow Trout

Josephus Lake #2 – 240 Rainbow Trout

There are a few campsites available at the USFS Josephus Lake Campground and a hiking trail that heads west into the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. If you Pack it in, Pack it out!

Kids Creek Pond – 550 Rainbow Trout. Near downtown Salmon, this small fishing pond is regularly stocked with rainbow trout so catch rates should be good!

Salmon River – Sections #5-8 will be stocked with a total of 13,360 Rainbow Trout.

Section #5 – O’Brien Campground to Torrey’s Hole – 400

Section #6 – Lower Stanley to Sunbeam Hot Springs – 7,360

Section #7 – Sunny Gulch Campground to Stanley – 2,400

Section #8 – Decker Flats to Buckhorn Bridge – 3,200

Sawtooth Kids Pond – 200 Rainbow Trout. This public fishing pond located at Sawtooth Fish Hatchery has both fish and fishing tackle, if needed. Inquire with hatchery staff about loaner tackle to catch rainbow trout from this well stocked pond.

Stanley Lake – 2,100 Rainbow Trout. Here is a large mountain lake you can drive to. This is a popular spot known for its breathtaking view of the Sawtooth Mountains. It offers great camping, fishing and places for kids to explore nature.

Valley Creek – 2,000 Rainbow Trout. Take a break from the Salmon River and try out your casting skills fishing this creek that offers astonishing views in every direction!

Yankee Fork Dredge Pond #1 – 480 Rainbow Trout. As part of a stream habitat restoration project, this pond was merged with a pool to the north with better access. There are several Forest Service campgrounds within a few miles. Historical sites, wildlife viewing, and extensive trails make this area an adventure destination.

Yankee Fork Dredge Pond #4 – 480 Rainbow Trout. This is the northernmost of several ponds along the Yankee Fork that have been historically stocked for anglers. Services are limited.