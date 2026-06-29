New Humanist Anthology Explores Science, Freedom, Reason, and the Future of Society.

Perspectives for a New Enlightenment explores humanist responses to democracy, science, religion, sexuality, First Peoples, economics, art, and related issues.

The essays are intended to stimulate discussion as well as a desire to learn more and analyze evidence rationally with compassion in keeping with humanist commitments.” — George Hewson, Author

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New Enlightenment Project will launch Perspectives for a New Enlightenment: Essays in Humanist Understanding, a new collection of essays by educator and humanist thinker George Hewson, on July 18, 2026, at the Centre humaniste du Québec in Montréal.The book brings together thirteen concise and accessible essays addressing some of the central questions facing humanists today, including art, democracy, economics, First Peoples, science, religion, sexuality, and related issues. Written for readers seeking a clear introduction to humanist thought, the collection combines intellectual rigour with a commitment to open inquiry and good-faith dialogue.The volume includes a foreword by Lloyd Hawkeye Robertson, President of the New Enlightenment Project. In the foreword, Robertson writes that the NEP was founded on the conviction “that human flourishing depends on our ability to think clearly, to speak freely, and to engage one another in good faith.”Hewson draws on his experience as an educator at the Royal Ontario Museum to present complex subjects in a clear and approachable way. Each chapter introduces a topic, identifies key humanist considerations, and concludes with an annotated bibliography that includes a range of perspectives, including views with which the author strongly disagrees.As Hewson explains in the Preface, the essays are intended “to stimulate discussion and a desire to learn more” and to reflect the humanist commitment to “analyzing evidence rationally with compassion.”The launch event will include remarks from the author, discussion of the book’s major themes, and an opportunity for audience questions. Copies of the book will be available on site.

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