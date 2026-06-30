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The Business Research Company's Animal Disease Outbreak Monitoring Market Industry Outlook Strengthens Amid Rising Global Demand

Expected to grow to $4.47 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The animal disease outbreak monitoring market has become increasingly important as concerns about animal and public health grow. This sector focuses on tracking and managing infectious diseases among animals to prevent widespread outbreaks and protect both livestock and humans. Let’s explore the market’s current size, growth drivers, regional insights, and key trends shaping its future.

Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Animal Disease Outbreak Monitoring Market

The animal disease outbreak monitoring market is expanding rapidly, with its value expected to increase from $2.68 billion in 2025 to $2.96 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. This solid growth during the recent period is largely driven by a rise in zoonotic and livestock diseases, heightened government efforts in animal health surveillance, broader adoption of molecular diagnostic tools, increased livestock farming and animal trade, as well as more investments in veterinary healthcare infrastructure.

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to surge further, reaching $4.47 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.9%. Factors fueling this expansion include the integration of AI-powered disease prediction tools, growing use of cloud-based outbreak monitoring platforms, advancements in next-generation sequencing technologies for veterinary diagnostics, increased deployment of connected sensors and smart monitoring devices, and a stronger focus on antimicrobial resistance and biosecurity management. Trends shaping this outlook also include rising demand for real-time surveillance systems, predictive outbreak platforms, epidemiological data integration tools, biosecurity measures, and rapid diagnostic and reporting technologies.

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Understanding Animal Disease Outbreak Monitoring

Animal disease outbreak monitoring involves the systematic surveillance and tracking of infectious diseases across animal populations. It consists of gathering, analyzing, and interpreting epidemiological data from various sources to identify disease patterns, assess transmission risks, and locate outbreak hotspots. This process is essential to enable timely interventions that minimize disease spread, enhance animal health management, and strengthen biosecurity frameworks.

Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Animal Disease Outbreak Monitoring Market

One of the main forces driving growth in this market is the rising occurrence of zoonotic and transboundary animal diseases. These diseases, caused by pathogens capable of spreading between animals and humans or crossing regional borders quickly, pose serious risks to animal welfare, human health, and food safety.

The increasing interaction between wildlife and domestic livestock — propelled by expanding agriculture and habitat encroachment — intensifies cross-species contact and facilitates the spillover of new pathogens from wild animals to farmed populations. This heightened disease prevalence amplifies the need for outbreak monitoring systems, as early detection and real-time surveillance are crucial to preventing large-scale disease transmission and enabling rapid, coordinated responses. For example, a report from the Government of Canada in January 2025 noted that rabies samples submitted in December 2024 totaled 158, an increase from 147 samples in November 2022, illustrating the rising incidence and surveillance demand.

View the full animal disease outbreak monitoring market report:

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Regional Patterns in the Animal Disease Outbreak Monitoring Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the animal disease outbreak monitoring market, reflecting its advanced infrastructure and sustained investments. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by expanding livestock populations and increasing government initiatives.

The market analysis encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a broad perspective on global trends and growth opportunities.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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