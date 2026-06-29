FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

29 JUNE 2026

Contact:

Lindsey Bachman

New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office

505-479-2626 , lindsey.bachman@sos.nm.gov

New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver Responds to Federal Court Decisions Blocking Provisions of President Trump’s Executive Orders on Elections

SANTA FE – Last week, two separate federal judges struck down key provisions of President Trump’s executive orders regarding elections after New Mexico and more than 20 other states challenged the administration’s legal authority to use the orders to make sweeping changes to the country’s democratic process.

“These decisions affirm that states have the constitutional authority to administer elections in this country and that authority cannot be simply undone on a whim by any sitting president through an executive order,” said Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. “New Mexico’s elections continue to rank within the top ten in the country based on the work we do on things like regular voter roll maintenance as well as our secure and efficient voting by mail process. The chaos around and doubt in our process that these orders have fomented is reckless and unacceptable. As always, I am unwavering in my commitment to running a secure, safe and accessible election in November in which every eligible voter in this state has the information they need to securely participate.”

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Denise Casper permanently blocked documentary proof of citizenship requirements that threatened to disenfranchise eligible voters, as outlined in a March 2025 executive order, ruling that they violated federal law and the separation of powers.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani found that the administration’s March 2026 executive order also violated the separation of powers, ruling that the administration cannot create a federal voter list and that the U.S. Postal Service cannot limit the ability of voters to vote by mail in the 2026 midterm elections.

The New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office continues to monitor actions taken by the current federal administration that may impact election administration, working closely with the New Mexico Department of Justice to respond swiftly as necessary.

New Mexico’s voters are encouraged to regularly review voting and election information that is available on the Secretary of State’s Office’s website at sos.nm.gov and NMVote.org in order to have the most up to date information and to make a plan to vote in general election this November.

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