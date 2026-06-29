Attorney General Ken Paxton has continued to keep Texas great by protecting Texans’ values and way of life. The major victories secured in just the past year alone build upon a legacy of success during his tenure as Texas Attorney General, where he has always been on the frontlines of the battle to protect our values and strengthen our nation. In 2026, Attorney General Paxton has gone after fraud, combated the radical left’s efforts to erode the moral fabric of our society, and targeted bad actors that seek to hurt children, women, and Texas consumers—all in furtherance of bettering the lives and health of Texans.

In 2026 So Far: In addition to many other wins, below are victories Attorney General Paxton has secured for Texas and the nation thus far this year.

Attorney General Paxton has taken sweeping action to protect Texans' health and wellbeing on multiple fronts. He secured a historic settlement with grocery store chains across Texas to stop them from secretly misting synthetic pesticides on organic produce and reached a major agreement with the manufacturer of Crest toothpaste to shield children from excess fluoride exposure. He launched a sweeping investigation into the meatpacking industry alongside the Trump DOJ to protect Texas cattle ranchers and lower grocery prices. He opened a separate investigation into corporate giants including Bayer for poisoning Texans through glyphosate contamination in food. To combat the opioid crisis, he surpassed $3 billion in total recoveries for the state—including from Big Pharma companies, distributors, pharmacies, and others. This includes securing a $286.5 million settlement with Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family. He launched an investigation into Lululemon over the potential presence of toxic chemicals in clothing. The Attorney General sued a chemical manufacturer in Freeport for illegally releasing chlorine and other hazardous substances, sued a container company responsible for a chemical fire that contaminated West Texas communities, and worked to protect Texas waterways from illegal sewage dumping into Cedar Creek and the Neches River Basin System. Similarly, in late 2025, he sued and has secured an injunction against the electric company that caused the devastating Smokehouse Creek Fire that led to the deaths of three Texans and over $1 billion in damages.

He also sued Kratom retailers for selling products containing nearly fifty times the legal amount of a potentially deadly alkaloid. In addition, he defended the constitutional rights of Dr. Mary Talley Bowden for prescribing Ivermectin to COVID-19 patients, sued a cord blood registry for exploiting new parents through illegal and misleading business practices. The Office of the Attorney General sued global fast-fashion giant Shein for selling toxic clothing and children's products. Attorney General Paxton also launched a wide-ranging investigation into unlawful financial incentives tied to childhood vaccine recommendations. He also filed five anti-CCP lawsuits against companies tied to the Chinese Communist Party.

Attorney General Paxton has been a fierce defender of children's safety and parental rights across a wide range of battles. He filed a landmark lawsuit against Discord to protect Texas children from predators and stop Discord from deceiving parents about the safety of its platform. In a historic move, he secured a landmark settlement that created the nation's first ever detransition clinic and recovered $10 million from Texas Children's Hospital for illegally transitioning minors, resulting in the firing of every doctor who performed those procedures. He sued Netflix for illegally spying on children and collecting their data without authorization and secured a legal victory against a New York-based company to stop the sale of harmful chest binders to Texas girls. He also issued a landmark legal opinion declaring it illegal for mental health providers to transition Texas children. Additionally, he sued baby monitor company Lorex for hiding its ties to the Chinese Communist Party and exploiting parents' trust. Attorney General Paxton also sued Snapchat for deceiving parents, exposing children to addictive platform features, and allowing the app to serve as a breeding ground for obscene content. To protect taxpayers and unborn children, Attorney General Paxton stopped the City of San Antonio from using taxpayer dollars to fund travel for women going out-of-state to abort their unborn children, including late term abortion. In 2024, he sued the City of Austin for doing the same.

He has also sued multiple dental provider networks and fraudulent marketers for performing unnecessary procedures on patients and defrauding the Texas Medicaid program. AG Paxton took legal and investigative action against entities such as Austin ISD and the City of Denton for allowing men into women's bathrooms in violation of basic safety and privacy standards. Additionally, AG Paxton vigorously and successfully defended SB 4, which allows local and state law enforcement to arrest and detain individuals suspected of illegally entering or reentering Texas and authorizes judges to order them to return to the foreign nation from which they entered. He also secured a major U.S. Supreme Court victory that allowed the Legislature’s congressional redistricting map to remain in effect for the 2026 midterms.

Attorney General Paxton has also worked diligently to uncover and stop fraud. He secured millions for victims of a fraudulent loan scheme that targeted senior citizens and drove up housing costs. He also sued multiple solar panel companies for deceptively selling solar systems to Texans as part of a widespread consumer fraud initiative. He took investigative action against more than thirty North Texas businesses suspected of H-1B visa fraud and secured over $6.8 million in debt relief for disabled veterans who were harmed by a fraudulent VA assistance scheme. In a sweeping enforcement effort over just the past year alone, he arrested more than 120 individuals and collected over $125 million from healthcare fraudsters operating across the state. Since 2020, Attorney General Paxton’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit has recovered more than $1 billion in settlements, judgments, and restitution for Texas taxpayers.

In addition to the accomplishments of 2026 so far, Ken Paxton has secured major victories for Texas women, children, and the people of Texas as Attorney General. This includes filing a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies Sanofi and Bristol-Myers Squibb for failing to disclose that their drug Plavix did not work effectively for many patients, particularly Black, East Asian, and Pacific Islander patients. He successfully defended women’s sports by defeating Dallas ISD’s attempt to illegally allow biological boys to participate in girls’ competitions and sued U.S. Master’s Swimming for deceptively allowing men to compete in women’s sports. He won before the U.S. Supreme Court to require age verification on pornography websites. Additionally, Attorney General Paxton helped to Make America Healthy Again by securing historic legal agreements with large corporations such as Kellogg’s to remove toxic dyes from food.

He also secured $41. 5 million from Pfizer and Tris Pharma for providing adulterated drugs to Texas children. He’s also sued Eli Lilly for bribing providers to prescribe its medication. He has also secured a $1.4 billion settlement with Meta over its unauthorized capture of personal biometric data in the largest settlement ever obtained from an action brought by a single state. Additionally, he signed a historic settlement with Google and secured $1.375 billion from the company for violating Texans’ privacy rights.

Additionally, AG Paxton led a bipartisan coalition of 38 attorneys general to fight for criminal justice reform. He also helped shut down Backpage.com, the largest online sex trafficking marketplace in the world. To protect Texas taxpayers, AG Paxton took action as part of an investigation into over 1,000 Texas cities to ensure they were not illegally raising taxes. He joined the fight against racial discrimination by filing an amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court to protect Asian-American students from racial discrimination. He sued Yelp for targeting and discriminating against crisis pregnancy centers that help women, sued the Biden Administration to stop it from forcing hospitals to provide abortions, and investigated Planned Parenthood following the publication of a shocking video that showed a Planned Parenthood official discussing selling baby body parts.