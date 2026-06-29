DCMA celebrates teams with 250 years of multi-functional excellence

LOS ANGELES – Leading up to our nation’s semiquincentennial, the Defense Contract Management Agency launched a campaign to highlight its team members’ dedication and expertise. Today’s team of multi-functional experts represents DCMA Southern California:

David Witkowski, quality director, 35 years, quality assurance and leadership experience

John Mia, contracts supervisor, 18 years of contracting and leadership experience

Harriett Smith, procurement technician, 42 years of contracting experience

Sung Kim, contracts supervisor, 20 years of contracting and leadership experience

Janinne Gregg, contracts director, 23 years of contracting and leadership experience

Susanna Deyo, procurement technician, 40 years of contracting experience

Jeffrey Watts, administrative contracting officer, 21 years of contracting experience

Randy Feit, deputy director, 39 years of engineering and leadership experience

Joseph Gregg, quality director, 14 years of quality assurance and leadership experience

With a combined 252 years of experience DCMA SoCal professionals are trained and focused on agency and Department of War mission priorities. The SoCal office is a regional powerhouse that supports the mapping and illumination of the complex supply chain supporting America’s defense industrial base.