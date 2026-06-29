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DCMA celebrates teams with 250 years of multi-functional excellence

LOS ANGELES – Leading up to our nation’s semiquincentennial, the Defense Contract Management Agency launched a campaign to highlight its team members’ dedication and expertise. Today’s team of multi-functional experts represents DCMA Southern California:

  • David Witkowski, quality director, 35 years, quality assurance and leadership experience

  • John Mia, contracts supervisor, 18 years of contracting and leadership experience

  • Harriett Smith, procurement technician, 42 years of contracting experience

  • Sung Kim, contracts supervisor, 20 years of contracting and leadership experience

  • Janinne Gregg, contracts director, 23 years of contracting and leadership experience

  • Susanna Deyo, procurement technician, 40 years of contracting experience

  • Jeffrey Watts, administrative contracting officer, 21 years of contracting experience

  • Randy Feit, deputy director, 39 years of engineering and leadership experience

  • Joseph Gregg, quality director, 14 years of quality assurance and leadership experience

With a combined 252 years of experience DCMA SoCal professionals are trained and focused on agency and Department of War mission priorities. The SoCal office is a regional powerhouse that supports the mapping and illumination of the complex supply chain supporting America’s defense industrial base.

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DCMA celebrates teams with 250 years of multi-functional excellence

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