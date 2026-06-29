DCMA celebrates teams with 250 years of multi-functional excellence
LOS ANGELES – Leading up to our nation’s semiquincentennial, the Defense Contract Management Agency launched a campaign to highlight its team members’ dedication and expertise. Today’s team of multi-functional experts represents DCMA Southern California:
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David Witkowski, quality director, 35 years, quality assurance and leadership experience
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John Mia, contracts supervisor, 18 years of contracting and leadership experience
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Harriett Smith, procurement technician, 42 years of contracting experience
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Sung Kim, contracts supervisor, 20 years of contracting and leadership experience
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Janinne Gregg, contracts director, 23 years of contracting and leadership experience
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Susanna Deyo, procurement technician, 40 years of contracting experience
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Jeffrey Watts, administrative contracting officer, 21 years of contracting experience
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Randy Feit, deputy director, 39 years of engineering and leadership experience
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Joseph Gregg, quality director, 14 years of quality assurance and leadership experience
With a combined 252 years of experience DCMA SoCal professionals are trained and focused on agency and Department of War mission priorities. The SoCal office is a regional powerhouse that supports the mapping and illumination of the complex supply chain supporting America’s defense industrial base.
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