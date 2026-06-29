Thrill of the Grill 250, Limited-Time Patriotic Deals

By DeCA’s Marketing Directorate

Social media-friendly version: Discover great prices on a variety of items in the Commissary Sales Flyer, June 29 – July 12, during our The Thrill of the Grill 250 promotions. Watch https://cdn2.webdamdb.com/md_Yl5b2nvvB9b39AiQ.mp4?1782424860 and https://cdn2.webdamdb.com/md_MHJrBd0Mcad51UD4.mp4?1782424859 Download the story and graphic on DVIDS and read the story on our website.

FORT LEE, Va. — From 1776 to today, America’s strength has always been its people and communities. Here at the commissary, we’re honored to be part of that story by serving those who serve and helping military families stretch their budgets.

During our celebration in recognizing 250 years of freedom, you will find in this https://shop.commissaries.com/store-flyer, June 29 – July 12, varieties of sausages, cheeses, seasonings, spices and ice cream. These items complement grilling products available at substantial savings in our “https://shop.commissaries.com/the-thrill-of-the-grill” 250 promotion. Don’t miss out on great deals on Eckrich sausage varieties, Nathan’s beef franks, and Kingsford charcoal. Shop both promotions to prepare for your epic summertime get-togethers, family reunions, picnics, barbecues and cookouts.

You’ll need something to stack those hamburgers and hot dogs on. Look for Freedom’s Choice bread, featuring hamburger and hot dog buns, and white and wheat sliced bread at great prices.

During the 250 celebration, CONUS stores are having additional patriotic deals with prices of $2.50 up to four for $17.76. However, https://shop.commissaries.com/the-thrill-of-the-grill sale items are available at all worldwide commissaries. While local meat selections may vary by region, you can always find the latest offers and updates on our https://shop.commissaries.com/.

The sales flyer features two great, grill-ready meat and summer produce specials that will make your back yard feast a big hit. USDA Choice Beef Flanken Style Ribs are great for the 4th of July grill at $9.79 per pound. Also available for those busy nights – Assorted Pork Chops Family Pack at $2.49 per pound.

Nothing says summer quite like fresh corn on the cob, and you can find it on sale at your commissary for 33 cents each. Corn on the cob can be grilled for a smokey char without much work. Pre-heat grill to medium-high. Brush shucked corn lightly with oil or butter. Grill 10-15 minutes, turning every few minutes until lightly charred. Season with butter, salt, pepper, smoked paprika, chili powder or garlic powder.

Watermelon is on sale for $4.67 each, a summertime favorite. Its soft, crisp texture makes it easy to eat. The classic way to serve watermelon is the easiest – carve it up and pass around slices. Watermelon can also make an appearance in salads (with feta, cucumber, mint), drinks (agua fresca, smoothies, slushies), frozen treats (popsicles, sorbet), and even grilled or in salsa.

Read on for more great ways to save money at your commissary:

· https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/big_meal_little_price_the_ultimate_4th_of_july_bbq_fest_feed_6_for_under_35/r/3926608210953245587. Gather family members and friends together, and serve the “Ultimate 4th of July BBQ Fest” for six for under $35. Make the meal from promotional products in the sales flyer, and it rings up to $5.83 per serving!

· Soda Sale. Stock up on soft drinks during July 2–5 (available in CONUS, Alaska and Hawaii commissaries):

Coca-Cola – Four 12 packs of 12 fluid ounce cans for $17.76

Pepsi Keurig Dr. Pepper – Five 12 packs of 12 fluid ounce cans for $17.76

Red Bull – Two 4 packs of 8.4 fluid ounce cans for $10

Red Bull – Single can (16 fluid ounces), $2.50 each

· https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brandsIf you like to stockpile groceries when the prices are right, Commissary Store Brands are a good way to stretch your dollar and fill your pantry, fridge, and freezer. DeCA’s private label – Freedom’s Choice – offers hundreds of quality products across the store, all at prices that won’t break the bank.

· https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/your-everyday-savings. We’ve boosted savings on the products you buy most often, so you can get more value from every commissary trip. Find hundreds of YES! items throughout the store, from dairy, fresh meats and produce to cleaning supplies and more. Just look for the bright orange YES! label and start saving.

· https://shop.commissaries.com/delivery. Your time is valuable. Make the most of it with these convenient mobile app features:

Pay online for a quick and seamless checkout process.

Enjoy doorstep delivery at select commissaries or curbside pickup at all locations.

Access digital coupons, sales flyers and dietitian-approved recipes to shop smarter and eat healthier.

Selected CONUS stores offer CC2G weekend delivery. Check out https://shop.commissaries.com/my-store/store-locator#!/?has_delivery=true to see if your commissary offers Saturday and Sunday delivery and hours of operation.

Download the free app today from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Getting started is easy: place your order online, select delivery or curbside pickup, complete your payment and let us handle the rest for stress-free shopping. Check if delivery is available in your area on the https://shop.commissaries.com/my-store/store-locator#!/?has_delivery=true page.

Your commissary is dedicated to helping you save more every time you shop with exclusive deals and discounts. Plan your visit by checking https://shop.commissaries.com/my-store/store-locator, so you can make the most of your well-earned benefit while enjoying a convenient and efficient shopping experience.

* Sale items are available while supplies last. Prices are subject to change.

-DeCA-

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees, disabled veterans and other authorized patrons and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which supports the costs of building, modernizing and sustaining commissary facilities. A core military family support element and valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military services and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.