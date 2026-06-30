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Global Allergy Point-of-Care Testing Market Enters High-Growth Phase: The Business Research Company

Expected to grow to $2.34 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The allergy point-of-care testing market has seen significant advancements recently, driven by the increasing need for quick and accurate allergy diagnostics. As allergic disorders become more widespread, this market is poised for continued expansion, supported by technological innovations and growing healthcare demands. Let’s explore the current market size, key factors fueling growth, major players, and regional trends shaping the future of allergy point-of-care testing.

Rapid Expansion of the Allergy Point-of-Care Testing Market Size

The allergy point-of-care testing market has experienced fast growth in recent years and is projected to increase from $1.33 billion in 2025 to $1.49 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. This rise during the historical period is largely due to the global increase in allergic disorders, heightened clinical focus on early allergy diagnosis, advancements in immunoassay diagnostic technologies, expanded hospital laboratory infrastructure, and a growing number of pediatric allergy cases.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow even more rapidly, reaching $2.34 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.0%. This forecasted surge stems from broader adoption of point-of-care diagnostics, the rise of personalized allergy management strategies, stronger demand for fast, home-based testing options, incorporation of AI-driven diagnostic interpretation, and the decentralization of healthcare with more outpatient care services. Key trends during this period include the increasing use of rapid immunoglobulin E (IgE) allergy tests, the popularity of portable point-of-care devices, expansion of decentralized allergy screening in primary care, growth in immunoassay rapid detection kits, and deeper integration of digital health platforms into allergy testing workflows.

Understanding What Allergy Point-Of-Care Testing Entails

Allergy point-of-care testing involves quick diagnostic methods conducted at or near where the patient is being evaluated to detect allergic sensitizations. These tests provide immediate outcomes by measuring specific immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies or other biomarkers linked to allergic reactions. By delivering fast results without needing a centralized lab, these tests help healthcare providers make timely clinical decisions and manage allergic conditions effectively and efficiently.

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Key Influences Driving Growth in the Allergy Point-of-Care Testing Market

One significant factor propelling the allergy point-of-care testing market is the rising prevalence of allergic diseases worldwide. Allergic conditions arise when the immune system overreacts to harmless substances like pollen, dust, or pollution, causing symptoms such as sneezing, skin rashes, and breathing difficulties. As exposure to environmental allergens increases, more people experience allergic reactions, boosting demand for quick and convenient testing. Allergy point-of-care tests allow healthcare professionals to swiftly identify allergen triggers, tailor treatment plans, and help patients manage their allergies more effectively.

For example, in November 2025, Asthma Australia, a non-profit organization, reported that 322 women died from asthma in the previous year, compared to 156 men—more than double the number. This trend has been consistent since 2023, with half of the 478 total asthma-related deaths occurring among women aged 75 and older. Such statistics highlight the growing burden of allergic and respiratory conditions and underscore the importance of accessible allergy diagnostics, thereby supporting market growth.

Healthcare Spending Trends Supporting Allergy Point-of-Care Market Growth

Another crucial engine for market expansion is the steady rise in healthcare expenditure worldwide. Healthcare spending encompasses the financial resources used by governments, private sectors, and individuals on health services, medical products, public health programs, and healthcare infrastructure. Growing demand for medical care—including consultations, treatments, and diagnostic tests—drives up overall spending. Increased healthcare budgets facilitate investment in advanced diagnostic tools like allergy point-of-care tests, enabling quicker testing at patient sites, lowering dependence on centralized labs, and improving healthcare quality and efficiency.

For instance, in January 2026, the US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services reported that National Health Expenditure (NHE) grew by 7.2% to $5.3 trillion in 2024, averaging $15,474 per person and accounting for 18.0% of the country’s GDP. This rise in spending supports the development and adoption of innovative diagnostics such as allergy point-of-care testing, further boosting market growth.

Regional Landscape of the Allergy Point-of-Care Testing Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the allergy point-of-care testing market, reflecting its highly developed healthcare infrastructure and strong adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments and rising awareness of allergy diagnostics.

Other important regions covered in the market report include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market dynamics and future opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables



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