Angel Care Selects Express Wages to Support Tennessee Caregiving Workforce

Alfred Milan, Founder and CEO, Express Wages

Home care provider introduces earned wage access benefit to help care team manage financial challenges while delivering compassionate in-home support.

Frontline workers deserve resources that help them stay on top of everyday financial needs and unexpected expenses while they help others navigate life’s challenges.” — Alfred Milan

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angel Care , a Tennessee-based provider of non-medical home care services, has partnered with Express Wages to offer earned wage access to its caregiving team. With this new benefit, employees are equipped with a practical financial resource designed to help manage cash flow while continuing to provide trusted support to clients throughout their community. The collaboration reflects Express Wages’ mission to ease the financial stress of workers living paycheck-to-paycheck by giving them faster, more flexible access to the wages they’ve already earned.Founded in 2011 and led by owner Angel Williams, Angel Care is a state-licensed care provider serving households across Tennessee. Specializing in dependable, compassionate support for seniors and adults with disabilities, the organization’s dedicated team members help clients remain safe, comfortable and independent in their own homes. Angel Care provides personalized services that include companionship, medication reminders, mobility assistance, transportation, meal preparation, light housecleaning and respite care. Built around a commitment to dignity and high-quality professionalism, caregivers are carefully matched to each client's unique needs and preferences."Angel Care’s employees make a meaningful difference in the lives of those they serve every day," says Express Wages Founder and CEO Alfred Milan. "These frontline workers deserve resources that help them stay on top of everyday financial needs and unexpected expenses while they help others navigate life’s challenges. Our earned wage access solution provides that added flexibility."With a focus on workforce financial wellness, Express Wages provides employer-integrated solutions within the growing earned wage access market. Its platform offers employer-integrated on-demand pay solutions, providing financial relief to frontline workers. Prior to launching Express Wages, Milan built a 20-year track record of success in senior care and health care technology — scaling operations, capturing new markets and leading high-performing teams.According to Bankrate’s 2025 Annual Emergency Savings Report, more than one-third of Americans had to tap their emergency savings in the last year, and nearly one in five had no emergency savings whatsoever. Express Wages’ plug-and-play solution empowers companies to provide their employees with immediate access to a portion of their earned wages before payday, helping them avoid high-interest predatory loans, credit card debt, overdraft fees and late payment penalties.Based in Delaware and headquartered in Memphis, Express Wages differentiates its offering by delivering a full ecosystem of employee financial wellness tools. In addition to earned wage access, the company’s strategic partnerships offer:• Insurance through Allstate, including affordable identity theft protection for employees and their families for just $6/month per family.• 50% savings on the Monarch Money personal finance app.• Mortgage literacy resources through Edge Home Finance.• Tools designed to help employees strengthen and build their credit through Kovo.• Transparent pricing and no hidden fees for employers or employees.Milan adds: "Companies like Angel Care understand that exceptional care begins with exceptional people. And providing them with access to earned wages is a practical way to support their workforces, strengthen retention and help team members stay focused on their important work."Express Wages continues to expand its employer-integrated earned wage access platform nationwide, helping organizations strengthen employee retention, reduce financial stress and offer meaningful financial wellness benefits. According to Business Research Insights, “The global earned wage access software market is set to rise from approximately USD 2.07 Billion in 2026, on track to hit USD 6.67 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14% between 2026 and 2035.” As adoption of earned wage access accelerates, Express Wages continues expanding its employer-integrated platform — equipping businesses with a modern retention benefit while giving employees greater flexibility and control over their cash flow.About Express WagesExpress Wages is transforming how employers support hourly teams — delivering on-demand pay and long-overdue financial relief to frontline workers nationwide. Offered at no cost to employers, the innovative platform allows employees to access a portion of their earned pay on demand, empowering them to meet urgent financial needs without relying on credit or debt. Express Wages partners with industry leaders to deliver holistic financial wellness tools, including insurance, mortgage education and credit-building resources. For more information, visit Express Wages.

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