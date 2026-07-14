Cerebri AI Adds Executive Leadership to Drive Strategic Enterprise Initiatives

Shane Earley

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cerebri AI has announced the appointment of Shane Earley as Vice President, Special Projects, further expanding the company's leadership team as it continues to grow its enterprise AI solutions for business travel, expense, and procurement.Shane Earley brings more than a decade of experience leading enterprise travel technology, strategy, and digital transformation for some of the world's most recognized technology companies. Before joining Cerebri AI, he held enterprise travel and data analytics roles at Apple before moving to Meta Platforms (Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp), where he helped manage one of the world's largest global travel programs. At Meta, Shane partnered with finance, travel, and treasury teams to leverage artificial intelligence, automation, and emerging technologies to improve operational efficiency and accelerate innovation. Across both organizations, he helped shape global travel strategy, strengthen policy and compliance, enhance the employee travel experience, and reduce manual work through data-driven technology.Widely respected throughout the corporate travel industry, Shane has become a trusted advisor to travel leaders, particularly within Silicon Valley, for his ability to bridge emerging technology with practical business outcomes. His experience leading enterprise travel programs from the buyer's perspective gives him a unique understanding of the challenges organizations face as they modernize travel, expense and procurement.As Vice President, Special Projects, Shane will lead strategic initiatives that bring together trusted data, AI and enterprise workflows, helping customers simplify complex business travel and procurement through Connected Intelligence. Working across product, customer success and go-to-market teams, he will help translate real-world customer challenges into product innovation while accelerating adoption of Cerebri AI's enterprise solutions."Shane brings the experience and leadership needed as we continue expanding our enterprise capabilities," said Jean Belanger , Founder/CEO of Cerebri AI. "Organizations have invested heavily in travel technology, yet many of their most important travel & entertainment processes remain disconnected. Shane will play a key role in connecting trusted data, AI, and enterprise workflows so our customers can make better business decisions with greater confidence."About Cerebri AICerebri AI helps organizations build extraordinary travel programs through a trusted agentic digital workforce for travel, expense, and indirect procurement operations. Powered by AIQ Data Foundry, Cerebri AI brings fragmented enterprise data together into a single, trusted source of truth, enabling intelligent digital employees to automate workflows, improve visibility, reduce costs, and deliver measurable business outcomes.Want to learn more? Contact us at letstalk@cerebriai.com

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