Request for Proposals Due – Technical Assistance to Manage Wasted Food and Food Scraps

DATE: June 30, 2026

START TIME:

REGION: Statewide

END TIME: 11:00 AM

MORE INFORMATION: https://dec.ny.gov/environmental-protection/recycling-composting/organic-materials-management/funding-opportunities-for-organics-management

Up to 40% of the food produced in the United States goes uneaten. Meanwhile, an estimated 3 million New Yorkers are food insecure. Simultaneously, excess edible food and food scraps see the end of their life at a landfill, where their decomposition produces methane, a potent greenhouse gas. New York State enacted the Food Donation and Food Scraps Recycling Law to make the most of our food by mandating large generators of food scraps to redirect wholesome edible food to those in need and food scraps to organics recycling facilities where they will be recycled into a product beneficial to our environment. Most recently, an amendment was made to the law expanding the number of generators that will have to comply in 2027 and 2029.

DEC seeks Proposals from qualified organizations, to provide direct support services for enhancing wasted food reduction and food scraps recycling in New York State. The selected Contractor will engage and support actions through outreach, planning, education and technical assistance to food scraps generators, organics recycling facilities, and other interested parties.