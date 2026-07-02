Midwest Express Clinic Opens at Chicago Kedzie Plaza, Bringing Shopping Center to 100% Occupancy

Welcome to the neighborhood, Midwest Express Clinic. Humboldt Park's premier shopping destination is now 100% leased.

One of the area's fastest-growing urgent care providers brings Chicago Kedzie Plaza to full occupancy and expands healthcare access in Humboldt Park.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matanky Realty Group (MRG) announced the lease of 5,590 square feet to Midwest Express Clinic at Chicago Kedzie Plaza, an award-winning community shopping center in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood, bringing the center to 100% occupancy. The deal, which closed on June 9, 2026, was led by Terri Cox, MRG’s Senior Vice President of Sales. Midwest Express Clinic will occupy Suite 104 at 800 N. Kedzie Avenue and is expected to open in October 2026, expanding the provider's regional network into one of Chicago's most densely populated communities on the West Side.

Founded in 2012, Midwest Express Clinic has grown from a single location into one of the most recognizable urgent care brands in the Chicago area, operating more than 40 walk-in clinics across Illinois and Northwest Indiana. The independent, non-hospital-affiliated provider is open seven days a week and offers urgent and primary care, pediatric care, women’s health, and on-site labs, diagnostics, and X-rays. It continues its steady expansion, making the brand a familiar presence throughout Chicagoland.

Positioned as a faster, lower-cost alternative to the emergency room, the clinic further expands Chicago Kedzie Plaza's tenant mix beyond retail while providing a convenient point-of-care option for thousands of nearby households. Beyond clinical care, Midwest Express Clinic is an active community partner, participating in local health and wellness events, as well as school and senior outreach programs that align with Chicago Kedzie Plaza's role in serving the West Humboldt Park community.

A recognized Chicago Development of the Year Award winner and Humboldt Park's #1 shopping hub, Chicago Kedzie Plaza is strategically located at the signalized intersection of Chicago and Kedzie. Anchored by ALDI, Burlington, and Five Below, the community shopping center serves more than 1.23 million residents within a 5-mile radius. It benefits from exceptional visibility, multiple CTA bus routes, ample parking, and a Walk Score of 81. Midwest Express Clinic joins an established mix of retailers and service providers, including Chase Bank, Foot Locker, Dunkin', Domino's, Wingstop, Subway, DTLR, Rainbow, and Tide Cleaners (coming soon).

BEHIND THE DEAL

The lease reflects a proactive, targeted brokerage effort by Terri Cox. With the previous tenant opting not to renew its lease and discussions to sell its in-place equipment falling through, Cox identified Midwest Express Clinic as an ideal fit and reached out to the company's president with a detailed clinic layout for the space. The outreach generated a call and email from the company's broker, Westin Kane of Mid-America, the following day. The lease was finalized shortly thereafter, with Matanky Realty Group serving as the landlord's leasing representative.

The lease represents the latest milestone in Chicago Kedzie Plaza's leasing success, reflecting strong demand for well-located, grocery-anchored retail centers in established urban trade areas. Now 100% leased, the center is positioned to build on the continued investment and growth taking place throughout Humboldt Park.

ABOUT THE BROKER

Terri Cox, Senior Vice President of Sales and Leasing, has been with Matanky Realty Group for more than 30 years and leads the firm's brokerage division. A five-time CoStar Power Broker of the Year and four-time Crexi Platinum Broker (2023-2026), she also serves as a Commissioner for SSA #10 in Back of the Yards and volunteers annually as "Mrs. Claus," helping distribute more than 3,500 gifts to local children.

James E. Matanky, CEO of Matanky Realty Group, serves as Vice Chair of the Chicago Housing Authority, where he chairs the Real Estate Committee, and as Chairman of the Chicago Stockyards Commission (SSA #13). He is also a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago advisory panel and a past board member of World Business Chicago. A recognized civic and business leader, Matanky has received numerous economic development honors, including multiple Chicago Neighborhood Developer of the Year awards for his work in underserved communities.

ABOUT MATANKY REALTY GROUP

Founded in 1955, Matanky Realty Group has spent over 70 years shaping Chicagoland communities through strategic retail investment and redevelopment. A multiple Developer of the Year winner and consistently recognized among Chicago’s top retail brokerage firms, the firm buys, sells, leases, and manages assets for national investors, regional retailers, and local owners, and provides third-party property management services.

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