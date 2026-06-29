Attorney General Jackley’s 2026 Legislative Bills Become Law July 1

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, June 29, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – All 10 of South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley’s bills that he proposed during the 2026 legislative session officially become law Wednesday, July 1. The measures were approved by legislators and signed by the Governor.

“These bills protect our citizens from online predators, scammers, and illegal drugs, while they strengthen transparency within state government,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Thank you to all who testified on behalf of these bills and the support we received from legislators and the Governor.”

“In South Dakota, we protect our people, and we stand for what’s right,” said Gov. Larry Rhoden. “I am grateful for Attorney General Jackley’s efforts to promote public safety, and I was proud to sign these important pieces of legislation into law.”

The 10 bills are:

*** Senate Bill 17: Prohibits a candidate or political committee from accepting contributions or loans made by a foreign national. It unanimously passed both the House and Senate.

*** Senate Bill 41: Revise a provision related to criminal invasions of privacy, prohibit the creation and distribution of digitally fabricated material of an identifiable individual, and provide penalties therefor.

*** Senate Bill 42: Enhance the penalties for ingestion, possession with intent to deliver, and delivery of a controlled substance in a state correctional facility.

*** Senate Bill 43: Address search and seizure provisions applicable to digital currency.

*** Senate Bill 44: Establish investigative subpoena authority to gather business records in certain investigations.

*** Senate Bill 45: Revise a provision regulating delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, THC-O acetate, and hexahydrocannabinol for persons under the age of under the age of twenty-one and to provide a penalty therefor.

*** Senate Bill 46: Modify the requirements for open meeting agendas and provide a penalty therefor.

*** Senate Bill 47: Revise the requirements for executive sessions and closed meetings.

*** Senate Bill 48: Clarify that an official open meeting agenda must be posted online at least seventy-two hours before the scheduled start of the meeting.

*** Senate Bill 49: Safeguards the integrity, privacy, and security of genetic data and provides a civil penalty therefor.

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