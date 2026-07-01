International Recording Artist Henry Benefield Celebrates New Solo Album Great Things with Cincinnati Release Event

Henry Benefield

Henry Benefield celebrates his new 5015 Records album Great Things with a July 11 release event at House of Joy in Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International recording artist Henry Benefield will celebrate the release of his new solo album, Great Things , with a special album release event on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. at House of Joy, located at 3220 Central Parkway in Cincinnati, Ohio.Now available on 5015 Records , Great Things marks a long-awaited solo recording debut for Benefield, whose artistry reflects a deep commitment to music, ministry, and spiritual encouragement. The album brings together songs of faith, reflection, and celebration, offering listeners an uplifting musical experience rooted in praise and purpose.The July 11 event will honor Benefield’s new album and the journey that led to its release. Guests will have the opportunity to celebrate with the artist, hear music from Great Things, and share in a spirit-filled evening recognizing this important milestone in his recording career.“Great Things is more than an album title,” said Henry Benefield. “It is a testimony. This project represents faith, patience, and gratitude for all that God has done and continues to do.”Released by 5015 Records, Great Things is now available for listening and purchase through major digital platforms and direct album channels. Attendees and supporters can access the album using the QR code included on official promotional materials.“Henry’s voice and ministry carry a sincerity that is immediately felt,” said Maurice L. Harris, founder of 5015 Records. “It has been a privilege to help bring this recording to life and to make Great Things available to listeners who will be moved by his work.”The album release celebration will take place:Henry Benefield — Great Things Album ReleaseSaturday, July 11, 2026 at 5:00 p.m.House of Joy, 3220 Central Parkway, Cincinnati, OHTo stream or download Great Things, visit https://ditto.fm/poeaqey About Henry BenefieldHenry Benefield is an international recording artist, vocalist, and performer whose career spans gospel, soul, funk, pop, and theatrical music. His work has taken him around the world on multiple tours, and he has performed with or contributed to projects associated with artists including Bootsy Collins, Peter Frampton, George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic, Diana Ross, Reggie Calloway and the Calloway Brothers, André Crouch, Edwin Hawkins, Shirley Caesar, James Cleveland, and others. He has also recorded vocals for projects including Teddy Pendergrass and a special Beatles anthology release. Rooted in faith, encouragement, and spiritual expression, Benefield brings a lifetime of artistry and ministry to Great Things, a solo album created to uplift, inspire, and honor God.About 5015 RecordsFounded in 2021, Connecticut-based 5015 Records LLC is an independent record label and creative music company led by artist, producer, and composer Ionne. Described as “a soundtrack for the arts — and a break from the ordinary,” 5015 Records advances artist-driven projects and collaborative music experiences that move across recorded music, interdisciplinary performance, and immersive media. The label’s work is rooted in creative integrity, meaningful collaboration, and the belief that creative expression can inspire connection, imagination, and positive social change.

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