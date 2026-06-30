After 10 Years in Hospital, Canadian Artist Roger Foley Releases “Limitless With Limitations” to Fund His Return Home

The Roger Foley Music logo Foley with t-shirt and Plushie in hospital January 2026 Unleash Your Power Limitless With Limitations t-shirt Roger Foley in 2013 wearing concert gear Golden Phoenix Roger Foley Music t-shirt

After 10 years in hospital, Roger Foley and the Life Care Network launch Limitless With Limitations™ to help bring Roger home with self-directed home care.

Limitations do not define your future. You can still be limitless.” — Roger Foley

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a full decade in hospital without access to the home care required to live independently, Canadian artist and disability advocate Roger Foley is turning to music and creative work to fund his return home.Today, Foley releases Limitless With Limitations — a new song and lyric video, accompanied by a limited collection of apparel and an original Limitless With Limitations plushie inspired by Foley’s 2013 Sgt. Pepper’s-style concert look — forming the foundation of a broader effort to support independent, self-managed home care.Foley lives with Spinocerebellar Ataxia Type-14, a severe neurodegenerative disease that has progressively impacted his mobility and independence. Despite having housing and a clear plan for safe community living, he remains in hospital due to ongoing barriers in accessing appropriate home care.“I’ve been trying to get home for years,” said Foley.“When the system wouldn’t support it, I realized I had to build something myself with help from some good people. This project is about turning creativity into independence.”A SONG ROOTED IN REALITYAt the center of the release is Foley’s new track:“Limitless With Limitations”The song reflects a lived experience shaped by resilience, adversity, and the pursuit of independence. With a distinctive vocal style and emotionally driven lyrics, Foley transforms personal hardship into a broader message of perseverance.“Limitations do not define your future. You can still be limitless,” said Foley.The lyric video for “Limitless With Limitations” was created by Oscar Navarro, Creative Director and Visual Artist at Amnesia Studios in Barcelona, who specializes in cinematic lyric videos and music visuals.“Working on Limitless With Limitations has been a true honor and a deeply meaningful experience,” said Navarro. “The goal was to translate resilience, emotion, and human strength into a cinematic visual narrative that reflects the spirit of overcoming limitations with a sincere and hopeful aesthetic.”Watch the Lyric Video: Roger Foley - Limitless With Limitations (Official Lyric Video) - YouTubeFROM MUSIC TO ACTIONThis release extends beyond music into a focused set of creative outputs designed to support a single goal.The project includes:- The “Limitless With Limitations” music release and lyric video, available on major streaming platforms;- Apparel, including “Limitless With Limitations,” “ Roger Foley Music ,” and “ Bring Roger Home ” T-shirts and Hoodies;- An original Limitless With Limitations plushie inspired by Foley’s 2013 Sgt. Pepper’s-style concert look, representing identity, determination, and creative expression;- The Limitless With Limitations International T-Shirt Series celebrates Foley's growing global community of supporters. The first editions in the series represent the United States, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, the Philippines, and Canada, with additional country-inspired designs planned for future releases.Each element contributes to a unified effort to build awareness and generate support for independent living for Roger and others living with disabilities.THE REALITY BEHIND THE PROJECTRoger Foley’s work is grounded in lived experience.A former Royal Bank of Canada manager and founder of the Canadian Ataxia Conference, Foley has spent over a decade navigating a Canadian health care system that has failed to provide consistent, safe, and individualized care.Repeated breakdowns in agency-based home care — including serious safety failures — made it impossible for him to remain safely at home. As a result, he remains in hospital, not by choice, but as the only environment where some level of care is guaranteed.Foley also states that medical assistance in dying (MAiD) was raised to him by hospital staff on multiple occasions, despite his consistent position that he wants to live and return home with proper self-directed home care.THE PURPOSE: RETURNING HOMEThis project exists for one reason:to fund independent, self-managed home care.Through Life Care Network ( www.lifecarenetwork.ca ), net proceeds from music and merchandise are directed toward building a pathway out of hospital and into the community with self-managed attendant services — where Foley can live with autonomy, safety, and dignity.“This isn’t just a music release,” Foley said.“It’s my way out. It’s how I get home.”BRING ROGER HOMEThe message behind the project is direct:Bring Roger HomeIt is both a call to action and a measurable goal — one being pursued through creativity, visibility, and sustained public engagement.EXPLORE AND SUPPORTWatch the Lyric Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c3lIje1wBwE Shop Apparel: https://bringrogerhome.etsy.com Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6rn1hdI1WQN5JEjdwA5XPm Website: https://rogerfoleymusic.com Media ContactRoger Foley Music Media RelationsEmail: media@rogerfoley.comFor interviews, media requests, product information, or additional photographs, please contact us at the email above.About Life Care NetworkLife Care Network is a registered non-profit corporation dedicated to advancing compassionate, individualized support solutions that help seniors and persons with disabilities live with dignity, independence, and greater choice in their communities.

Roger Foley - Limitless With Limitations (Official Lyric Video)

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