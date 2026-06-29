Governor Hochul Announces the Launch of $30 Million Tariff Relief...

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the $30 million Agricultural Resiliency Against Tariffs Program for New York agricultural producers. The program, first announced in the Governor’s 2026 State of the State address, will help offset rising costs and market loss that New York farmers faced in 2025 because of federal tariff policy. Applications for dairy, livestock, specialty crop and aquaculture producers are now available here.

“The tariffs imposed by the Trump administration are reckless and damaging to so many of our industries, including our agricultural producers, who rely so heavily on the forces of international markets.” Governor Hochul said. “I promised to stand up and fight for our farmers and I’m proud that our Agricultural Resiliency Against Tariffs Program will provide the much-needed relief to New York’s farmers who feed our communities.”

With an estimated 20 percent of a farmer’s income on average dependent on export markets of their product, the federal tariffs instituted in 2025 and resulting market instability are creating economic hardship for New York’s agricultural producers. In addition, farmers are facing the escalating costs imposed by tariffs on essential imports like grain, feed and other inputs. Over 80 percent of agrochemical imports and 70 percent of farm machinery imports originate from countries that were subjected to U.S. tariffs, making it difficult for farmers to secure alternative sources.

While the broader financial impact of tariffs on New York agricultural producers is still being calculated, many commodities have already reported financial burdens. For example, New York’s wine industry, which is the third largest in the nation, supports tens of thousands of jobs and New York’s grape growers, has seen significant impacts. Canada is the largest market for U.S. wine exports, including New York, and last year New York exports to this bordering country were down 77 percent, a major market loss at a time when the U.S. wine exports decreased 33 percent overall.

The Governor’s tariff relief program will provide direct payments of a minimum of $1,000 and a maximum of $25,000 to eligible producers. Distribution of funds will be determined through two tracks:

Track 1: Cow Dairy Farms

Track 2: Livestock, Livestock Products, Specialty Crops, Aquaculture

Eligible applicants must fill out a general application, provide agricultural sales or milk production data and meet specific criteria, including:

Applicants must have at least two-thirds of federal gross income in excess of $30,000 derived from agricultural activities, as defined by New York State Tax Law.

Applicants must produce eligible crops within New York State.

Eligibility and production data must be certified by a qualified financial professional.

All applicants must provide a complete substitute W-9 form, necessary for payment.

Dairy farm applicants must sign a records release form, allowing confirmation of milk production data.

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Farmers get hit by tariffs on both the export and import side, losing market opportunities while also facing rising costs of things like grain, equipment and fertilizer. I thank the Governor for continuing to advocate for and stand by our agricultural industry. This program will ensure that the producers impacted by tariffs will receive some level of relief to help offset these new expenses and safeguard their operation.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “New York farmers have been forced to absorb the financial fallout of the Trump administration’s tariff wars, which have exploded the cost of doing business and the supplies needed to grow our food supply, while pushing some farms to the brink of closure. We are fighting to help our farmers survive Trump’s irrational tariff policies, and $30 million in direct state relief is coming to help. I thank the Governor for championing this effort, and we encourage all eligible farm businesses to apply for these funds.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “The tariff program included in this year’s budget will provide relief to our farm community when they need it most. Farmers nationwide were already operating at thin profit margins with farm bankruptcies at record highs; Trump administration tariffs were the last thing they needed. I am grateful to the Governor and my colleagues for supporting this infusion of $30 million into New York’s farm economy and for recognizing the struggles our farmers are facing.”

Northeast Dairy Producers Association (NEDPA) Chair and Dairy Farmer AJ Wormuth said, “There’s no doubt, Governor Hochul has made it a priority to support the viability of our family dairy farms and security of our local food supply. From investments in expanding dairy processing, to programs and funding in the state budget that directly support the sustainable growth of farms for the next generation, the Governor clearly understands the challenges and complexities of the dairy industry. We work in a global marketplace and rely heavily on the export of dairy products to support the price we receive for the milk we produce. With no control over milk pricing, and rising input costs on top of lower prices, the economic squeeze is difficult for many farms to grapple with. This relief program, along with other ongoing initiatives, will help support the competitiveness of New York dairy farms.”

New York Farm Bureau President, David Fisher said, “Farmers of many different commodities have been faced with significant tariffs, which have sometimes been staggeringly difficult to manage. As we all know, farmers already operate on razor-thin margins, so we welcome any kind of relief program and appreciate the Governor’s efforts to help alleviate some of the pain points farmers have been experiencing.”

NYS Horticultural Society Executive Director Jim Bittner said, “New York State is the number 2 producer of apples in the country. About 30 percent of the apples grown in the US need to be exported in order to have returns back to growers at a profitable level. When the US imposes tariffs on other countries, one of the first things those countries target is apples from the US. New York apple growers are the ones hurt by those tariffs on our apples. We are also hurt by the tariffs the US applies to inputs we use on our farms to produce those great local apples. The specialty equipment and the parts to repair them as well as the fertilizers we use are mostly imported and have increased in price to us because of the tariffs. The growers of New York apples appreciate the Governor’s Agricultural Resiliency Against Tariffs Program. It will help us weather the economic squeeze we are in. Between lower prices for the apples we produce and paying more for many of our major inputs, we need help to mitigate these influences. The last two years of tariffs have been especially harmful. Agriculture is the bedrock of our economy. We want to be able to continue to grow high quality apples for New York residents.”

NYS Vegetable Growers Association President Brian Reeves said, “There is an old saying that farmers are the only ones who buy at retail and sell at wholesale. While this is not always the case, the tariff activity has raised the cost of many inputs, which are partly or in whole imported. Relief from the increased costs can only help farmers' bottom line.”

The deadline to apply for the Tariff Relief Program is Tuesday, August 11, 2026. Only complete applications will be considered for payment. The application and detailed instructions on how to apply, including a webinar, are available on the Department’s webpage. Farmers are encouraged to begin the application process early to ensure all parts are completed and submitted by the deadline.

Governor Hochul made protecting New York farmers from the disruption of federal tariffs a priority in her 2026 State of the State and 2026-27 Executive Budget. The final Enacted Budget included the full allocation of $30 million to provide some relief to farmers impacted by federal tariffs, reinforcing New York’s commitment to the agricultural community while safeguarding local jobs and ensuring farmers have the certainty needed to compete in a changing global marketplace.