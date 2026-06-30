A New Way to Treat Knee Pain — Now Available at Genesis Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

Dr. Hythem Shadid & Dr. Nolan Horner, Orthopedic Surgeon at Genesis Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

Groundbreaking Implantable Shock Absorber provides a joint-preserving alternative for active patients not ready for total knee replacement.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chicago, IL – June 23rd, 2026 – Genesis Orthopedics & Sports Medicine – Greater Chicagoland Area – under the leadership of Dr. Hythem Shadid, announced it has successfully performed its sixth implantation of the MISHA Knee System, a first-of-its-kind breakthrough for patients suffering from medial knee osteoarthritis (OA). The procedure was performed by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Nolan Horner. The MISHA Knee System is designed to reduce the daily physical toll on the knee joint, offering rapid relief while preserving the patient's natural anatomy.Knee osteoarthritis affects more than 15 million Americans and can make everyday activities painful and difficult. While many patients try non-surgical treatments such as medications, injections, or physical therapy, these options don't always provide enough relief. At the same time, some patients are not ready for—or do not want—a knee replacement, leaving them with ongoing pain and limited mobility.The MISHA Knee System offers a treatment option for these patients, including those covered by Medicare. This less-invasive approach is designed to reduce knee pain and help patients return to the activities they enjoy.Dr. Hythem Shadid & Dr. Nolan Horner, Orthopedic Surgeon at Genesis Orthopedics & Sports Medicine"The MISHA implant has expanded my treatment options for patients with medial compartment knee osteoarthritis who are looking to avoid knee replacement surgery. By reducing load across the medial compartment while preserving native anatomy, itoffers a valuable joint-preserving solution for carefully selected patients. In my experience, it has integrated well into my treatment algorithm, and I have been encouraged by the improvements in pain, function, and overall patient satisfaction observed thus far."— Dr. Nolan Horner, Orthopedic Surgeon at Genesis Orthopedics & Sports MedicineThe MISHA Knee System works like a car shock absorber, reducing the peak forces on your painful knee joint while walking, running, or simply standing. Key benefits from the clinical data include:• Significant Pain Relief• Rapid Recovery• No Activity RestrictionsMISHA Case at Genesis Orthopedics & Sports MedicineUnder the direction of Dr. Hythem Shadid, Genesis Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is proud to be at the forefront of orthopedic innovation, offering this cutting-edge treatment to Greater Chicagoland Area residents who are ready to move past the pain but are not yet ready for a total knee replacement.For more information about the MISHA Knee System or to schedule a consultation, please visit Genesis Orthopedics & Sports Medicine or call (630) 377-1188.About Genesis Orthopedics & Sports MedicineGenesis Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is a leading orthopedic practice in the Greater Chicagoland Area founded and led by Dr. Hythem Shadid. Under Dr. Shadid'sleadership, the practice specializes in innovative, minimally invasive treatments for joint pain and sports injuries, with a mission to help patients stay active and avoid invasive surgery whenever possible. Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Nolan Horner leads the practice's joint preservation program, bringing advanced techniques like the MISHA Knee System to patients throughout the Chicago metropolitan area.Media Contact:Genesis Orthopedics & Sports Medicine (630) 377-1188 genesisortho.com

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