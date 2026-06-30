OpenLoop Acquires Hey Revia, Names Sowmya Subramanian Chief Technology and Product Officer, Advancing AI Infrastructure

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OpenLoop strengthens its intelligent health infrastructure vision with AI patient communication tech and a former Google, Oracle, and Quizlet engineering exec

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenLoop , the leading infrastructure telehealth platform powering more than 300 organizations nationwide, today announced the acquisition of Hey Revia, a YC-backed AI-powered patient communication platform, and the appointment of Sowmya Subramanian as Chief Technology and Product Officer (CTPO). Together, these strategic investments significantly expand OpenLoop’s AI capabilities and engineering leadership, adding intelligent automation into the infrastructure that partner organizations run on every day.Hey Revia, founded by former Google engineers Shaun Wei and David Zhu, built AI-powered voice and communication infrastructure that automates the most time-intensive workflows in healthcare operations, including prior authorizations, insurance verification, pharmacy coordination, and patient communication across phone, text, email, and fax. By streamlining these traditionally manual processes, Hey Revia helps reduce administrative burden on clinical and administrative teams, accelerate patient access to care, and free providers to spend more time focused on patient outcomes rather than operational tasks."Scaling telehealth is as much an infrastructure and engineering challenge as it is a clinical one,” said Dr. Jon Lensing, Co-Founder and CEO of OpenLoop. "Most platforms gloss over the gaps in patient experience, which includes dropped calls, delayed authorizations, and missed follow ups. With Hey Revia's technology and Sowmya’s engineering leadership, we’re building the technological capabilities to close these gaps. That’s how we can build the next phase of OpenLoop.”OpenLoop is bringing Hey Revia’s technology directly into Launchpad , a self-serve platform that allows health brands, clinics, and creators to launch compliant virtual care programs. The integration gives Launchpad the foundation to move care launches from custom implementation into repeatable workflows, covering intake, program configuration, patient journeys, and AI-supported operations. The result is a launch motion that compresses onboarding time from weeks to days for OpenLoop clients, and helps reduce the administrative burden for clinicians, enabling them to be more efficient without sacrificing patient care or compliance.Co-founders Shaun Wei joins OpenLoop as EVP of Engineering and David Zhu joins as Senior Director of Engineering.In addition to this acquisition, OpenLoop has appointed Sowmya Subramanian as the company’s first Chief Technology and Product Officer. Sowmya brings more than 27 years of experience building and scaling technology platforms at Google, Warner Bros. Discovery, Oracle, and Quizlet. At Google, where she spent 15 years leading engineering, Sowmya pioneered user-generated data ecosystems in Google Maps and led modernization efforts across Google Search. She also helped incubate and scale several category-defining platforms, including founding YouTube Kids, YouTube Music and YouTube Live. She also played a key role in expanding YouTube’s business beyond advertising into paid subscriptions. At Warner Bros. Discovery, she served as EVP of Engineering, leading the technology build-out behind the company's streaming products. Most recently, she served as CTO of Quizlet, leading the company’s transformation to an AI-native learning platform.“OpenLoop has built an end-to-end infrastructure layer for healthcare, with real clinical depth and operational scale," said Sowmya Subramanian. "Advancing that platform and putting AI-powered systems to work where they measurably improve the quality of and access to patient care is exactly the problem I want to be solving.”The Hey Revia acquisition, new executive appointment, and rollout of Launchpad further advance OpenLoop's vision of building the healthcare industry's most comprehensive AI-powered clinical infrastructure platform. By embedding intelligent automation directly into the operational workflows that support care delivery, OpenLoop helps organizations reduce friction across the patient journey, improve responsiveness, and scale care more efficiently without adding administrative overhead.###About OpenLoopOpenLoop is the nation's leading provider of virtual care operations, powering 300+ organizations to deliver scalable care solutions. By offering end-to-end infrastructure like clinicians, technology, and clinical compliance, companies can launch a fully operational telehealth program on demand, under their brand. OpenLoop has been recognized on TIME's Top HealthTech Companies (2025).Learn more at openloophealth.com.

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