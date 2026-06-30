Build a Better Burger This Summer with Teton Waters Ranch Organic Regenerative 100% Grass-Fed Ground Beef

Regenerative. Organic. 100% Delicious. Teton Waters Ranch is raising the bar with Regenerative, Certified Organic, 100% Grass-fed ground beef. Whether it’s a perfectly seared burger on the grill or a simple weeknight meal, Teton Waters Ranch ground beef is designed to deliver both flavor and peace of mind. Teton Waters Ranch

The new 85/15 ground beef brick checks every box—regenerative, organic, 100% grass-fed and grass-finished—and is available in grocery retailers nationwide

Shoppers today are reading labels, asking questions and choosing products that align with their values. Our new Organic Regenerative Ground Beef is our answer to that demand.” — Kevin Pallaoro, CEO of Teton Waters Ranch

LOVELAND, CO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teton Waters Ranch Organic Regenerative Grass-Fed & Grass-Finished Ground Beef is a product built for the growing number of shoppers who want their food to be as good for the planet as it is for their families. Available now at select Sprouts and King Soopers stores, the new ground beef brick brings together four of today’s most sought-after attributes in a single, simple package: Regenerative, Certified Organic, 100% Grass-Fed and 100% Grass-Finished.

Whether it’s a perfectly seared burger on the grill or a simple weeknight meal, this beef is designed to deliver both flavor and peace of mind.

“Shoppers today are more informed than ever. They’re reading labels, asking questions and choosing products that align with their values,” said Kevin Pallaoro, CEO of Teton Waters Ranch. “Our new Organic Regenerative Ground Beef is our answer to that demand. One important ingredient, sourced well. Nothing else. Just beef that’s better for people, animals and the land it came from.”

The new 1-pound ground beef packages feature just one ingredient: 100% organic grass-fed and grass-finished beef. Rich, beef-forward flavor and a juicy, satisfying bite make it ideal for burgers, while its versatility shines in tacos, meatballs and hearty pasta sauces.

Teton Waters Ranch partners with ranches that share their commitment to quality and animal welfare. Cattle are raised on certified organic pastures with no antibiotics or added hormones. By requiring 100% organic feed and strictly adhering to Teton Humane Standards and USDA Organic requirements, Teton ensures their beef is always free from synthetic pesticides and GMOs.

Four Reasons to Feel Good About Every Bite:

1. Delicious Grass-Fed & Grass-Finished Beef. No grains. No shortcuts. Every animal is raised on 100% grass from start to finish, delivering beef that’s rich in flavor and perfect for a better burger and everyday meals.

2. Certified Organic. Raised in pastures that are never sprayed with synthetic pesticides or artificial fertilizers and certified to meet strict USDA Organic standards from pasture to processing.

3. Humane Standards. Cattle are raised entirely on open pasture, never confined, and every step of their care prioritizes animal welfare.

4. Regenerative. Regenerative agriculture goes beyond sustainable; it actively restores the land. Teton Waters Ranch’s ranching practices protect watersheds and wildlife habitats, build healthier soil through natural carbon sequestration and strengthen the entire ranch ecosystem for generations to come.

The Organic Regenerative Grass-Fed & Grass-Finished Ground Beef 85/15 brick is available now at grocery retailers nationwide, including select Sprouts and King Soopers locations. Find a store near you here and look for it in the fresh meat case.

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