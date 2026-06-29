Ranđelović Marks Vidovdan with the Serbian Community in Valencia

The Assistant Minister for Economic Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Miljan Ranđelović, attended the Vidovdan Divine Liturgy held at the premises of the Serbian Orthodox Church of St. John the Theologian in Valencia.

On this occasion, Ranđelović met with representatives of the Serbian community to discuss their position, as well as opportunities for further strengthening cooperation and providing continued support to Serbian nationals in the Kingdom of Spain.

During his stay in Valencia, Ranđelović had previously participated, together with the Ambassador of Serbia to the Kingdom of Spain, Irena Šarac, and the Director of the Directorate for Cooperation with the Diaspora and Serbs in the Region, Vladimir Kokanović, as a speaker at the inaugural business forum, "The Best Businesses of Serbia."

The forum brought together representatives of public institutions, the business community, investors, and successful entrepreneurs from Serbia and Spain. Ranđelović emphasized that such events provide an important platform for strengthening economic cooperation, fostering closer ties between the Serbian diaspora and the homeland, and showcasing the investment and development potential of the Republic of Serbia.