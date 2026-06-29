Noble Pet Resort to Open Near Sea-Tac, Bringing a New Standard of Pet Hospitality to Western Washington

Noble Pet Resort provides premium, personalized dog and cat boarding in Seattle, minutes from Sea-Tac Airport

The 40,000-square-foot destination combines personalized dog and cat care, 24/7 staffing, airport parking and shuttle service to make travel easier

We created Noble Pet Resort to modernize and elevate the standard of pet care.” — Noble Pet Resort founder Saq Nadeem

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noble Pet Resort , a new pet hospitality destination designed for traveling pet parents, announced today it will officially open in July 2026. Located just minutes from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the new 40,000-square-foot facility offers personalized boarding, daycare, grooming and enrichment for dogs and cats, combining exceptional care, elevated accommodations and seamless travel convenience.Soon to be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Noble was created to provide trusted care and greater convenience for busy pet parents. With around-the-clock staffing, enriching indoor and outdoor play spaces and a variety of lodging options, every aspect of the resort is designed to ensure that dogs and cats receive attentive, individualized care. Noble Pet Resort’s convenient airport parking and shuttle service accommodate early departures, late arrivals and changing travel schedules, creating a stress-free experience for pets and their traveling parents."Seattle is one of the country's most pet-friendly regions and home to one of the West Coast's busiest international airports, yet many families still struggle to find pet care they fully trust when they travel,” said Noble Pet Resort founder Saq Nadeem, a pet hospitality entrepreneur with two decades of experience building and operating some of the country's most successful pet care brands. "We created Noble Pet Resort to modernize and elevate the standard of pet care. By combining personalized attention, purpose-built accommodations and unmatched convenience, we're giving pet parents the confidence to travel knowing their dog or cat is safe, comfortable and genuinely enjoying their stay.”Noble offers an alternative experience to traditional kennels: Dogs stay in private suites that provide a secure, comfortable, home-like retreat, from Royal Suites to Junior Suites, tailored to different sizes and needs. Cats enjoy private bungalows thoughtfully designed for feline comfort, featuring quiet spaces, opportunities for vertical exploration and environments that allow them to settle in at their own pace. Select accommodations can even host dogs and cats from the same household together.Expansive indoor and outdoor play areas, complete with splash pools and other enrichment features, provide opportunities for exercise, exploration and socialization throughout the day. Personalized playgroups, one-on-one experiences and structured daily routines are tailored to each pet's needs and supervised by trained caregivers, creating an environment where they remain active, engaged and comfortable while their families are away.Noble offers specialized programs tailored to different life stages and individual needs. For example, the Puppy Play Program focuses on socialization and confidence-building for young dogs, while the Senior Comfort Program provides customized support for aging animals. Enrichment activities, supervised play and individualized care plans help create a safe and engaging experience for every guest.Reservations are now available for stays beginning July 9, 2026, and tours are currently being offered ahead of the opening. To celebrate, Noble Pet Resort will host an Open House Weekend, Saturday, July 11 and Sunday, July 12 Noon-4pm, featuring facility tours, special giveaways and opportunities to meet the team, which the public may RSVP at noblepetresort.com/grand-opening/ to attend. For more information, visit www.noblepetresort.com About Noble Pet Resort:Noble Pet Resort is elevating pet care in Seattle through a unique combination of travel convenience, personalized service, exceptional hospitality and an employee-first culture. Designed for modern pet parents who travel, work and live life on the go, Noble offers overnight accommodations, daycare, grooming, transportation and enrichment experiences in a state-of-the-art facility staffed 24/7, 365 days a year. With flexible access, convenient airport transportation options and personalized care tailored to each animal, Noble delivers a seamless experience that gives pet parents confidence while they're away and creates joyful experiences for the dogs and cats in its care. By investing deeply in its people, Noble creates an environment where pets thrive and lasting relationships are built on trust, care and joy. For more information, visit www.noblepetresort.com

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