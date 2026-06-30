Navtronics Names Gary Morrissette Northeast Sales Manager

Volvo Penta Top Distributor award winner joins New England's leading marine technology sales and service provider.

YORK, ME, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- York, Maine — June 30, 2026 — Navtronics , a Great Circle Group company and New England's leading marine technology sales and service provider, has named Gary Morrissette as Northeast Sales Manager. Morrissette will lead sales across the company's seven New England locations, deepening Navtronics' relationships with boat owners, dealers, and OEMs from Cape Cod to the Canadian border.Morrissette joins Navtronics from Power Products Systems, where he covered a territory spanning Rhode Island to Maine and drove 152% growth in Volvo Penta parts and service sales, earning the 2024 Volvo Penta Top Distributor Sales Performer award. Along the way he built relationships with hundreds of boatyards, dealers, and OEMs across the region. He brings more than two decades in marine, industrial, and high-tech markets, with earlier sales and channel roles at Schneider Electric, IBM, and Dell.“I've spent years in the yards and on the docks with the people who keep New England boating,” said Gary Morrissette, Northeast Sales Manager at Navtronics. “What drew me to Navtronics is that they don't just sell and install electronics — they design, program, and configure complete systems, and then stand behind the work. I'm looking forward to bringing that level of expertise and quality to more boat owners across New England and helping them get the most out of every technology system on board.”“Given Gary's long history in this market, we were able to talk with yards, dealers, and OEMs who had worked with him for years, and one thing came up again and again: he puts the customer first, goes the extra mile, and stands out among competing reps,” said Tim Greer, President of Navtronics and Vice President of Great Circle Group. “That reputation, paired with his track record of building lasting dealer and OEM partnerships, makes him exactly the kind of leader we want at Navtronics.”“Marine technology has never been more powerful, or more complex, and too often the industry lets owners down, not because of the hardware but because of how systems get designed, installed, and configured,” said Damon Tassone, co-CEO of Great Circle Group. “We built Great Circle to change that, and to make that happen we need to have the best people in the business on the case. From the moment we met Gary, we saw that same drive to get it right for boat owners and an impressive track record of results. We knew he was our guy.”For more information about Navtronics and Great Circle Group, email press@greatcircle.io.About NavtronicsFounded in 1992, Navtronics is the leading provider of marine technology solutions in Northern New England. The company serves boaters from Cape Cod to the Canadian border through its network of locations across Massachusetts and Maine, including Falmouth, Boston, Salem, Gloucester, York, Portland, and Belfast. Navtronics is a Great Circle Group company.About Great Circle GroupGreat Circle unites premier marine technology sales and service providers to deliver exceptional quality, reliability, and customer experiences nationwide. Founded by industry veterans and technology entrepreneurs, the company is committed to transforming the marine service industry through technological innovation, talent development, and the advantages of scale.###

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