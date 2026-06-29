Home Rehabilitation Assistance for Eligible Homeowners

Informational session on critical home repairs to improve safety, stability and quality of life.

PITT COUNTY, N.C. – Pitt County continues its commitment to safe and stable housing through its Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Program, designed to help eligible homeowners make essential repairs that improve living conditions and allow residents to remain safely in their homes.

Through partnerships with the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency and qualified private contractors, Pitt County Planning and Development provides rehabilitation services that strengthen neighborhoods and improve long-term housing stability for low-income residents in need.

“Safe and stable housing is essential to the well-being of our community. This program allows Pitt County to invest directly in our communities while helping residents maintain homes that are safe, healthy and livable,” says Jonas Hill, Pitt County Planning and Development Director.

To qualify, residents must first meet all the following criteria:

Be a qualified homeowner (no heir property or life estate allowed);

Be considered low-moderate income based on household income;

Live outside the city limits of Greenville;

Be current on all mortgages and taxes, and not have collections, liens, or judgments from IRS, State of NC, or Pitt County; and

Need home repairs.

Public informational sessions will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. at the Pitt County Agricultural Center located at 403 Government Circle, Greenville, N.C.

Licensed contractors are also encouraged to participate by registering with the program to receive notifications about future bid opportunities for rehabilitation projects.

Eligible homeowners may receive assistance through several grant-funded programs, including the Essential Single-Family Rehabilitation (ESFR) that provides funding for substantial repairs needed to bring homes up to safe and livable standards and/or the Urgent Repair Program (URP) which supports repairs addressing immediate health and safety hazards such as roofing, flooring, structural concerns, and accessibility improvements.

For additional information, homeowners may contact Pitt County Planning and Development at 252-902-3250 or visit PittCountyNC.gov/HousingRehab for full program details.

Pitt County’s Mission is to enhance the community’s well-being with care, respect and efficiency. Learn more: www.PittCountyNC.gov

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Media Contact: Dawn C. Jones, Director, Public Information & Media Relations | dawn.jones@pittcountync.gov | (252) 902-2993