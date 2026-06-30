BlueCord Lexa Marine Extends Long-Standing 500-Mile Free Transport Program to West Coast Buyers

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BlueCord Lexa Marine extends its signature 500-mile free vehicle and equipment transport program to its new, California logistics hub.

Extending our long-standing free transport program to the West Coast ensures local buyers receive their vehicles quickly and safely without any hidden freight fees.” — Daniel Cortes, Vice President of Operations

CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlueCord Lexa Marine has extended its long-standing 500-mile free transport program to cover purchases fulfilled from its newly opened Long Beach, California logistics hub. This expansion allows West Coast buyers of consigned cars, boats, recreational vehicles, trailers, and heavy equipment to benefit from the company's signature delivery policy, which has served as a cornerstone of its customer-first philosophy since its inception.Under the company's established policy, every vehicle and equipment purchase finalized through the platform includes free, fully insured transport to any delivery address within a 500-mile radius of the fulfilling logistics hub. By leveraging the new Long Beach facility, BlueCord Lexa Marine is bringing this popular benefit directly to buyers throughout Southern and Central California and the surrounding regions. Because transporting large, high-value assets like boats, RVs, and agricultural machinery involves specialized carriers and significant expense, shipping costs have historically represented a major barrier for online buyers. The company's free shipping program is designed to eliminate this concern, making online vehicle purchases more transparent and affordable."Transporting a vehicle or a boat across several states can easily add thousands of dollars in unexpected freight charges at the end of a transaction," said Daniel Cortes, Vice President of Operations at BlueCord Lexa Marine. "We have offered our 500-mile free transport program for years because we believe buying a vehicle online should be as simple and transparent as buying any other product. Extending this long-standing policy to our new Long Beach hub means West Coast buyers get the exact same premium, freight-free benefits we have always provided on the East Coast, but with the speed of local shipping. The purchase price a buyer agrees to is exactly what they pay, with no hidden delivery fees."To ensure the safety and security of every shipment, BlueCord Lexa Marine partners exclusively with licensed, bonded, and insured transport carriers who specialize in transporting specific types of cargo. Every vehicle and piece of equipment transported under the program is covered by a comprehensive, zero-deductible cargo insurance policy from the moment it is loaded onto the transport vehicle until it is officially accepted by the buyer. This extensive coverage protects the buyer's investment against any transit-related damage, providing an additional layer of security that is rarely available in traditional private-party sales.The 500-mile free transport radius from the Long Beach warehouse covers major coastal ports and inland waterways from San Diego in the south, up through Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, and the San Francisco Bay Area, extending inland to Arizona and Nevada. Establishing this local shipping point allows the company to utilize regional carriers to deliver packages within one to two business days.The 500-mile structure is closely integrated with the company's regional distribution strategy. By concentrating fulfillment at regional points like Long Beach and offering free shipping within that range, BlueCord Lexa Marine can absorb shipping costs while still moving orders quickly through local carrier networks. This approach pairs the company's established shipping benefits with its ongoing effort to position inventory closer to major boating hubs, reducing both cost and transit time on the same orders. As a consignment platform serving both recreational and commercial customers, the company sees predictable shipping as a key differentiator in a market where freight charges are often hidden or inflated.To simplify the process, BlueCord Lexa Marine has integrated the 500-mile free shipping calculations directly into its online checkout system. When an address is entered, the system automatically determines eligibility. If it falls within the 500-mile zone and meets basic criteria, the shipping charge is instantly set to zero, eliminating any need for promotional codes.For buyers, the practical effect is a seamless, worry-free acquisition experience. A customer purchasing a travel trailer for family vacations, or a commercial operator buying a skid steer for their business, can complete the transaction knowing the asset will be delivered directly to their driveway or job site at no additional cost. This level of service is particularly valuable for buyers who may not have the appropriate tow vehicle or the time to travel long distances to retrieve their purchase.The program also provides significant advantages for sellers. By offering free shipping to buyers within a 500-mile radius, listings become highly attractive to a much larger geographic audience. This increased buyer interest helps sell consigned vehicles and equipment faster and at better prices, maximizing the return for the seller."We want to remove every friction point from the online vehicle buying process," said Erik Lindgren, Chief Executive Officer of BlueCord Lexa Marine. "Free shipping inside 500 miles has been our policy for a long time because it provides immense value and peace of mind. By extending this program to Long Beach, we are making it easier than ever for West Coast buyers to participate in our secure online vehicle sales, knowing their purchase will be delivered safely and professionally without added cost."The program is available immediately for all qualifying purchases fulfilled from the Long Beach facility. Buyers can browse the current inventory of consigned vehicles, check transport eligibility, and register to buy a car online at lexamarine.com.About BlueCord Lexa MarineBlueCord Lexa Marine is a full-service online consignment and secure transaction platform headquartered in Culver City, California, serving buyers and sellers nationwide. The company specializes in the inspection, marketing, secure storage, and transport of cars, boats, recreational vehicles, trailers, and heavy equipment, providing a safe and transparent alternative to traditional private sales. More information is available at lexamarine.com.

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