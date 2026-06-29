Looty Chords Expands to Android With Piano Chord Practice, MIDI Support, and Interactive Circle of Fifths

Practice Piano Chords In Every Key Interactive Circle Of Fifth Looty Chords is a music education app designed to help musicians practice piano and guitar chords with guided sessions and real-time feedback.

Looty Chords – Piano Chord Practice App To Help Anyone Master Every Chord In Every Key, And Start Playing The Songs They Love – Is Now Available For Android.

If you learn the chords and practice the chords, you can play any the songs you love. That idea became the heart of Looty Chords — Learn Every Chord in Every Key. Let’s Learn The Chords Together!” — Joseph Salmond

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looty Chords has expanded to Android and is now available on Google Play, bringing its piano chord practice platform to more beginners, students, self-taught players, songwriters, producers, teachers, and music creators.

The Android release marks a new platform expansion for Looty Chords, which was created around the mission: Learn Every Chord in Every Key.

Looty Chords focuses on chord-based music learning by helping users practice chords across different keys through repetition, randomized exercises, timing practice, chord recognition, and muscle memory development. The app is designed to support players who want to better understand chord shapes, chord movement, and the relationship between chords in a musical key.

The app includes practice tools for major chords, minor chords, seventh chords, inversions, and other essential chord types. Looty Chords also includes metronome-based practice, chord references by key, guided exercises, chord progression practice, and MIDI support.

One of the app’s key learning tools is its interactive Circle of Fifths, which helps users explore how keys, chords, relative minor keys, and common progressions connect. The tool gives players a visual way to study chord relationships and better understand how songs are structured across different keys.

“Looty Chords was built around a simple idea: chord fluency is one of the strongest foundations for learning music,” said Joseph Salmond, creator of Looty Chords. “The Android release makes the app available to more players and gives them another way to practice chords, study progressions, and build confidence across every key.”

Looty Chords also supports MIDI keyboard input, allowing users to connect a compatible MIDI keyboard and practice chord shapes, timing, and recognition with a hands-on setup. The app also supports MIDI guitar, giving guitar players a way to practice chord recognition and chord movement using a compatible MIDI guitar.

For piano and guitar players, Looty Chords is designed to support a chord-first approach to learning music. Chords are a foundation of many styles, including gospel, pop, R&B, jazz, rock, soul, hip-hop, and other genres. By focusing on chord practice across all keys, the app helps users build a broader understanding of how music is organized.

The Android launch continues the expansion of Looty Chords across mobile platforms. Looty Chords is now available on Google Play for Android users and remains available in the App Store for iPhone and iPad users.

Looty Chords is designed for beginners, self-taught players, students, songwriters, producers, teachers, music creators, and players looking for a structured way to practice chords in every key.

About Looty Chords

Looty Chords is a music learning app focused on piano chord practice, guitar chord practice, chord references, MIDI support, chord progressions, and interactive music theory tools. The app is built around the mission: Learn Every Chord in Every Key.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.