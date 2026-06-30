Guidepoint Systems Europe Receives SBSC Certification for I-DUV in Sweden

I-DUV is now SBSC certified under SSF 1073, Edition 2, enabling certified vehicle search, theft protection, and connected vehicle intelligence in Sweden.

POZNAN, GREATER POLAND VOIVODESHIP, POLAND, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stockholm, Sweden Guidepoint Systems Europe Sp. z o.o. today announced that its I-DUV system has been certified by Svensk Brand- och Säkerhetscertifiering AB, SBSC, as a search and trace system under SSF 1073, Edition 2.The certification enables I-DUV to be offered in Sweden as a certified search and trace solution for vehicles. It is particularly relevant for dealers, importers, and partners working with high-value or imported vehicles where documented theft protection and traceability are important parts of the vehicle delivery process.I-DUV is more than a traditional tracking solution. The platform combines certified search and trace capabilities with connected vehicle data, remote functionality, and data-driven intelligence that can support both vehicle owners and dealers. Depending on the vehicle and installation, I-DUV can provide insight into vehicle status, battery health, location, and usage, creating broader value beyond theft protection alone.“Certification under SSF 1073 is an important milestone for Guidepoint in Sweden,” said Alexey Shabalovskiy of Guidepoint Systems Europe. “Swedish dealers have asked for a solution that combines certified search and trace functionality with the broader value of a connected vehicle platform. With I-DUV, we can offer both: certified theft-protection support and vehicle intelligence that helps dealers and customers stay better informed.”For dealers, the certification means I-DUV can be integrated into the sales and delivery process as part of a more complete offering for customers requiring certified vehicle monitoring. It reduces the need for separate solutions for connected vehicle data and search and trace functionality, while supporting a more seamless customer experience.Certification DetailsCertification body: Svensk Brand- och Säkerhetscertifiering AB, SBSCProduct: I-DUVProduct category: Search and trace systemStandard: SSF 1073, Edition 2Certificate number: 25-515Valid until: June 17, 2031Certificate information: https://www.sbsc.se/en/business/6354/guidepoint-systems-europe-sp-z-o-o/ About Guidepoint Systems EuropeGuidepoint Systems Europe Sp. z o.o. provides I-DUV, a connected vehicle platform that enables real-time connectivity, remote functionality, and data-driven insights for vehicles and fleets across Europe. The platform is designed to help dealers, importers, fleet operators, and vehicle owners improve visibility, security, and operational control.Contact InformationAlexey ShabalovskiyGuidepoint Systems Europe Sp. z o.o.Seweryna Mielzynskiego 1461-725 PoznanPolandOrg. number: PL7792539651Phone: +48 611 002 709Email: alexey.shabalovskiy@external.guidepoints.com

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