A LEGACY OF SERVICE: JAMES G. "BO" CHASTAIN

When Bo Chastain first arrived at Mississippi State Hospital in 1990, the size of the campus made quite an impression. "It took several weeks just to learn where everything was," he recalled. He began as a nursing home administrator, overseeing care for hundreds of residents spread across 11 buildings. It was a demanding introduction to MSH, but one that allowed him to quickly learn the campus, meet employees and residents, and begin a career that would span nearly 36 years.

On June 29, Chastain will retire as director of Mississippi State Hospital, closing a chapter that has helped shape not only the hospital, but mental health care across Mississippi. When he was appointed director in 1993, he had two priorities: earn Joint Commission accreditation and reduce the wait for patients needing admission. Both goals were achieved through years of steady work, support from state leaders and, as Chastain is quick to point out, the commitment of MSH employees. "The dedication of the people who work at Mississippi State Hospital" is what has made the greatest difference, he said. "Everyone has worked tirelessly to improve the quality and value of our services. Everyone is committed to safety and serving people with dignity and respect, and that is what matters most." That response is characteristic of Chastain's leadership. Throughout his career, he has consistently redirected praise away from himself and toward the people who make the hospital's mission possible.

When asked what has brought him the most joy over the years, his answer centered on watching others succeed. "I experience great joy when I see someone doing what God put him or her on this Earth to do," he said. "When I see care being provided with competency and kindness and empathy and respect for the Golden Rule, I feel joyful and grateful to work with such good people." Some of his proudest memories came during difficult moments. Whether responding to Hurricane Katrina, severe winter storms or the COVID-19 pandemic, Chastain watched MSH employees repeatedly put patients first while caring for their own families. He especially remembers the teams who traveled to South Mississippi Regional Center after Hurricane Katrina, delivering supplies and providing relief to exhausted staff. "There is no doubt that this effort by the staff of MSH saved lives," he said.

While the campus has changed significantly during his tenure, Chastain believes the heart of Mississippi State Hospital, its people, has remained constant. As he prepares for retirement, Chastain leaves behind far more than buildings, programs or a list of accomplishments. He leaves a culture shaped by compassion, service and the belief that every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. For generations of employees, patients and families, that legacy will continue long after his final day on campus.