Climate Health Society Welcomes Global Climate Finance Leader Peter Fusaro to Its Board of Directors

The energy transition is not just an environmental imperative — it is a health imperative. Peter Fusaro has been making that case longer than almost anyone.

Peter Fusaro brings the critical expertise in climate finance and the connections needed to accelerate the energy transition on the part of all sectors to protecting human health.” — Prof. Ying Zhang, Board Chair, Climate Health Soceity

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Climate Health Society today announced the appointment of Peter Fusaro to its Board of Directors. This is a historic first for the Society — the first climate finance and energy transition leader to join its Board — and a signal that the Society is broadening its reach into the investment and financial sectors whose decisions will determine the pace and scale of the energy transition that human health depends upon.

The Climate Health Society was founded on the conviction that meeting the health challenges of a changing climate demands professionals from every sector working together. Peter Fusaro embodies that conviction. Among the first voices in the world of finance and energy to recognize and advocate for the health consequences of climate change, he has spent decades making the case that the energy transition, sustainable investment, and human health are not separate conversations. They never were.

Peter is a New York Times bestselling author and one of the world's foremost thought leaders at the intersection of climate change, investment, and the energy transition — a commitment that dates to Earth Day 1970. He is the founder of the Wall Street Green Summit, now in its 25th year, held annually each March in New York City and focused on the nexus of finance and technology. He has advised numerous ClimateTech startups and has long advocated for impact investing as a lever for meaningful and lasting climate action.

Peter's commitment to building the next generation of climate leaders is equally defining. Over the past 30 years he has mentored more than 300 young women professionals in sustainable finance — a dedication to cultivating emerging talent that resonates deeply with the Climate Health Society's own mission to develop leadership across the career continuum.

His appointment to the CHS Board brings something new to the Society: a leader with deep roots in the financial and investment world who understands that the health consequences of climate change are not a side effect of the energy system — they are central to the case for transforming it. Protecting human health from the harms of climate change requires capital, investment, and the sustained engagement of the financial sector. Peter Fusaro brings all of that to this table. Peter says "We need to focus on the next generation of climate leadership who can spearhead furthering the discussion to the finance sector on the correlation of climate change and infectious disease."



About the Climate Health Society

The Climate Health Society membership unites all professionals sharing a commitment to work together toward understanding and acting on the health consequences of climate change. The Climate Health Society is a global professional organization dedicated to advancing interdisciplinary collaboration in research, education, and innovation across all disciplines, sectors, and industries working on climate change and global health. We seek bridge building to advance the prevention and treatment of health risks from climate change, harmful environmental exposures, and ecological degradation while promoting strategies to enhance resilience and quality of life. By uniting all sectors we can unlock the full range of knowledge needed to create solutions that are evidence-based, effective, economically viable, and scalable. Climate Health Society invites all professionals working at the intersection of climate and health to join our community.

The climate-health crisis is a challenge that no single profession can solve alone—but together, we can.

www.climatehealthsociety.org

The Journal of Climate Change and Health is the official journal of the Climate Health Society.

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Climate Health Society

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www.climatehealthsociety.org

The Journal of Climate Change and Health is the official journal of the Climate Health Society.

Director

Climate Health Society

info@climatehealthsociety.org

Climate Health Society

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