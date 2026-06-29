CCM Magazine Reveals Ben Fuller as July Cover Story

CCM Magazine - July 2026 CCM Magazine - July 2026

Double cover unveiled June 29 ahead of full July 1 feature, exclusive interview and live performances

“Every cover story has its own personality, but Ben’s was unlike anything we’ve produced." ” — Logan Sekulow, Publisher & Co-Editor of CCM Magazine

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CCM Magazine has unveiled Ben Fuller as the cover artist for its July 2026 issue, celebrating one of Christian music’s most compelling voices with an exclusive feature that explores the remarkable redemption story behind his music and ministry.The double cover, revealed today, offers the first look at a powerful feature that will debut in full on July 1, including an in-depth interview, exclusive performance videos, and additional digital content available exclusively at www.CCMmagazine.com Fresh off the release of his new live album, Black Sheep Tour: Songs from the Road, Fuller continues to connect with audiences through songs rooted in honesty, healing, and the transformative power of faith. Recorded during this spring’s Black Sheep Tour, the album captures the energy and authenticity that have become hallmarks of his live performances, following a tour that reached nearly 28,000 attendees, celebrated more than 130 baptisms, and created countless moments of worship and life change across the country.As thousands have connected with his testimony and songs like “Black Sheep,” Fuller admits he’s felt the weight of carrying other people’s pain.“I’m think I’m still taking the eraser to the ’S’ on my chest," says Fuller. “I told them about my Jesus. I told them about what God has done for me… but I also realize the truth is I can’t save everybody.”For CCM Magazine, however, the story goes beyond the music.The July cover feature dives into Fuller’s personal journey from addiction and brokenness to redemption, examining how his past continues to shape both his songwriting and his mission to point others toward hope in Christ.“Every cover story has its own personality, but Ben’s was unlike anything we’ve produced,” said Logan Sekulow, Publisher and Co-Editor of CCM Magazine. “There was a raw honesty throughout the conversation, and our goal was simply to let readers experience the same hope that shines through Ben’s story.”Visually, the issue embraces the contrast that defines Fuller’s testimony.“Ben’s story lives in the tension between darkness and light,” said Amanda Sekulow, Co-Editor of CCM Magazine. “We wanted every design choice to reflect that reality—that even in the darkest places, Christ’s light has a way of breaking through.”The July cover package continues CCM Magazine’s commitment to telling authentic stories from today’s leading Christian artists while pairing award-winning editorial with cinematic photography and exclusive video content.Readers can access the complete Ben Fuller cover story, exclusive interview, and live performance videos beginning July 1 at www.CCMmagazine.com About CCM Magazine: With each new cover story, CCM Magazine continues its mission of honoring the artists who laid the groundwork for Contemporary Christian Music while shining a spotlight on the next generation carrying it forward. New content is released daily on the website and social media. Originally founded in 1978, CCM Magazine was the first publication to coin the phrase “CCM” for Contemporary Christian Music, covering the Jesus Music movement and the rise of artists who would go on to define a billion-dollar industry. Under new ownership by Logan and Amanda Sekulow as of August 2025, CCM is reimagined for the digital age, building an interactive network of stories, interviews, performances, podcasts, and exclusive content for today’s Christian music audience. For more information, visit www.CCMmagazine.com Cover Photographer / Layout Design: Alicia St Gelais​Director of Photography: Patrick Johnson

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