Off Leash K9 Training San Antonio Highlights Two-Stage Puppy-to-Adult Board-and-Train Program

A calm, focused dog relaxing outdoors after building confidence, obedience, and better everyday manners through professional training. A happy trainer and dog enjoying a relaxed outdoor moment after building trust, obedience, and stronger communication through professional training. A joyful dog enjoying an outdoor training moment while building trust, confidence, and stronger communication with their handler.

A structured program combines early puppy training with a second training phase during adolescence or early adulthood

Training needs can change as a puppy develops, so the purpose of this two-stage format is to establish an early foundation and then revisit those skills as the dog matures.” — Devon Piatt, owner of Off Leash K9 Training of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Off Leash K9 Training of San Antonio is highlighting its Comprehensive Puppy to Adult Board and Train program, a two-stage training option designed to support dogs during both early puppy development and the transition into adolescence or early adulthood.“Training needs can change as a puppy develops, so the purpose of this two-stage format is to establish an early foundation and then revisit those skills as the dog matures,” said Devon Piatt, co-owner of Off Leash K9 Training of San Antonio.The first stage begins when a puppy is between 12 and 24 weeks old. During the 10-day puppy Board-and-Train period, the puppy stays with a professional trainer and receives foundational instruction in basic obedience, manners, and socialization.The initial training curriculum introduces sit, down, loose-leash walking, and recall. The program also reinforces appropriate crate-training and potty-training habits, giving owners a structure they can continue following after the puppy returns home.The second stage takes place when the dog is between eight months and 1.5 years old. The dog returns to the trainer for a 2-week Board-and-Train Program focused on formalizing obedience skills and working through the additional distractions and behavioral changes that may emerge as a puppy matures.During the second phase, training covers sit, down, come, place, no, loose-leash walking, and on-leash heel work in public spaces. The curriculum also addresses greeting manners, waiting politely at doors, introduction to structured play, and responding to commands around distractions. Off-leash recall is introduced when appropriate and only in suitable off-leash locations.The Comprehensive Puppy to Adult Board and Train is available to dog owners in San Antonio, Schertz, New Braunfels, and surrounding communities served by the training team. Owners interested in reviewing the program requirements or discussing whether the timing is appropriate for their puppy may visit sanantoniodogtrainers.com or contact the business for a consultation.About Off Leash K9 Training of San AntonioOff Leash K9 Training of San Antonio provides dog-training services for owners in San Antonio, Schertz, New Braunfels, and surrounding areas. Available services include puppy consultations, puppy lesson programs, puppy board and train programs, private basic and advanced obedience lessons, marker training, one-week and 2-week Board-and-Train Programs, behavior-modification training, and therapy dog development. Programs vary in format, training methods, duration, and eligibility requirements.Media ContactDevon PiattOff Leash K9 Training of San AntonioPhone: 210-817-3985Email: info@sanantoniodogtrainers.comWebsite: https://sanantoniodogtrainers.com/

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