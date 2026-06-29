Veterans Disability Attorney David W. Magann Comments on Hillsborough County Veterans Treatment Court and Its Effect on VA Benefits

Tampa, Florida – Substance abuse continues to plague many families throughout the country. Sadly, this epidemic has spared no one, and veterans make up a significant portion of individuals who suffer from substance abuse issues.

The 13th Judicial Circuit’s Veterans Treatment Court in Hillsborough County continues to serve as one of the longest-running specialty court programs in Florida, handling cases that involve service-connected mental health conditions, substance use issues, and trauma-related offenses.

Since launching on October 1, 2013, more than 1,000 veterans have graduated from the program, and a $950,000 federal Bureau of Justice Assistance grant is funding a 48-month enhancement to expand capacity, add risk-tiered tracks, and support transitional housing and job training for participants.

What the Court Offers Eligible Veterans

Hillsborough County’s Veterans Treatment Court combines pretrial intervention and post-adjudicatory tracks for veterans charged with qualifying offenses, drawing on VA medical resources, peer mentors, and structured judicial supervision. Veterans must submit an application and a copy of their DD Form 214 to the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit.

Eligibility decisions are made by the State Attorney’s Office, in consultation with the court. The Public Defender’s Office is a participating agency in the Veterans Treatment Court program, but the State Attorney holds sole authority over admissions eligibility.

According to the VA, one in six veterans has a substance use issue, one in five has a diagnosed mental health or cognitive condition, and over 700,000 veterans are in some phase of the criminal court system nationwide. Many of those cases trace back to PTSD, traumatic brain injury, or military sexual trauma sustained during service.

Where VA Benefits Enter the Picture

Veterans who successfully completed a Veterans Treatment Court program can see a positive impact on their service-connection claims. Records built up during the program often become some of the strongest medical evidence a veteran has, whether the goal is winning an initial claim, fighting a denial on appeal, or qualifying for Total Disability based on Individual Unemployability (TDIU).

Florida Veterans attorney David W. Magann explained that court records can be beneficial or detrimental, depending on how they’re presented. For example, consistent participation and compliance can strengthen a claim, whereas termination from a program can complicate future applications.

Magann urges veterans who are weighing their options to think through the future implications of their decisions. For example, a felony conviction resulting in incarceration may limit VA compensation and DIC payments under 38 U.S.C. § 5313. Separately, a criminal conviction history may be considered in VA fiduciary suitability reviews.

Attorney David Magann is a Marine Corps Veteran with a Criminology Degree from The University of South Florida and a Law Degree from The University of Miami. He will be your advocate, working to get the benefits you have earned under the Department of Veterans Affairs. David Magann is also a social security and disability (SSI) lawyer. If you need a veteran's benefits lawyer or social security attorney, contact David W. Magann, PA at 813-657-9175.

David W. Magann, PA

156 West Robertson Street Brandon, FL 33511

1.855.418.9354

https://tampaveteranslawyer.com/

Press Contact : David Magann

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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