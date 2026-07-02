Medical Spa in Charleston Offers Guide to Laser Skin Treatments

Dr. Craig Rowin of Shine Medical Spa compares laser and light-based treatments to help patients choose the right option for their skin goals.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laser and light-based treatments have become some of the most popular options in non-surgical skin rejuvenation, and for good reason. They can address a wide range of concerns, from sun damage and uneven tone to unwanted hair and early signs of aging. However, with several distinct technologies available, patients often find it difficult to understand which treatment is right for their specific needs. To help, Dr. Craig Rowin, board-certified plastic surgeon and owner of Shine Medical Spa by Plastic Surgery of the Carolinas, offers a comparison of the Charleston laser treatments available at his medical spa."Laser and light treatments are not one-size-fits-all," says Dr. Rowin. "Each technology works differently and is best suited to particular skin types, concerns, and goals. A thorough consultation allows us to match the right treatment, or combination of treatments, to each individual patient."Below, Dr. Rowin compares the key laser and light-based treatments offered at Shine Medical Spa.IPL Photofacial: Broad Correction for Tone & PigmentationIPL, or Intense Pulsed Light, uses high-intensity wavelengths to reduce surface blemishes including acne, broken blood vessels, pigmented lesions, and mild lines and wrinkles. Because it targets pigment and vascular irregularities across a broad spectrum, it is well-suited for patients looking to improve overall skin tone and clarity with minimal downtime.Laser Hair Removal: Long-Term Reduction of Unwanted HairLaser hair removal targets hair follicles during the active growth phase to reduce unwanted hair on the face, underarms, legs, and other areas. Three to six sessions are typically required to achieve meaningful, lasting results. For many patients, it is a life-changing treatment that eliminates the ongoing effort of temporary alternatives.Non-Ablative Laser Resurfacing: Collagen Stimulation Without Significant DowntimeNon-ablative laser resurfacing delivers energy to the deeper dermal layers to stimulate the body's natural healing response without removing surface skin cells. It can replenish volume, tighten skin, and reduce mild to moderate lines and wrinkles, and because it works gradually, a series of sessions is typically recommended.Clear + BrilliantTouch Laser: Prevention & Correction for All AgesThe Clear + BrilliantTouch Laser combines two customizable energy wavelengths in a single treatment to address sun damage, reduce pore size, and improve skin texture and tone. Uniquely, it is designed to both correct existing concerns and prevent new signs of aging from developing, making it a strong option for patients at any stage.LED Therapy: Gentle Light Energy for Skin HealthLED therapy uses different wavelengths of colored light to improve skin health without heat or ablation. It is effective for reducing acne, calming inflammation, and addressing concerns such as psoriasis. Red light therapy is often incorporated into other treatments, such as microneedling , to enhance overall results.Choosing the Right TreatmentWhile each treatment offers distinct benefits, the best approach depends on the individual patient's concerns, goals, skin type, and tolerance for downtime. In some cases, a combination of treatments may be recommended for more comprehensive results."At Shine Medical Spa, we take time to understand each patient's goals before recommending any treatment," Dr. Rowin explains. "That thoughtful, individualized approach is what allows us to deliver results that look natural and feel right for the patient."Patients interested in learning more are encouraged to schedule a consultation with a qualified skincare professional.About Shine Medical SpaShine Medical Spa is a physician-directed medical spa in Charleston , South Carolina, offering advanced non-surgical aesthetic treatments in a refined, welcoming environment. Under the leadership of board-certified plastic surgeon Craig Rowin, MD, the practice delivers personalized treatment plans with an emphasis on safety, precision, and natural-looking results. Shine Medical Spa was founded in 2022 as a sister location to Plastic Surgery of the Carolinas and is staffed by a team of experienced skincare professionals committed to individualized, high-quality care. Dr. Rowin is available for interview upon request.For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit shinemedspasc.com or facebook.com/Shine.Medical.Spa.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.shinemedspasc.com/laser-treatments/medical-spa-in-charleston-offers-guide-to-laser-skin-treatments/ ###Shine Medical Spa701 E Bay St, Suite 102BCharleston, SC 29403(843) 793-8799Rosemont Media

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