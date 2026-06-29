Nékter® Juice Bar Expands in California with New Location in Pico Rivera

Enjoy $5 Small Juices & Smoothies, Free Protein Waffles, and a Free Month Raffle!

PICO RIVERA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nékter® Juice Bar , an award-winning modern juice bar concept, is expanding its Southern California presence with the opening of its newest location in the heart of Pico Rivera at 8884 Whittier Blvd. The new juice bar will host its grand opening celebration on Saturday, July 11, from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.The event will feature exclusive grand opening offers, including $5 Small Juices and Smoothies available all day. Additionally, guests who make a purchase of $15 or more will receive a Free Protein Waffle while supplies last. To add to the excitement, the location will hold a raffle where five lucky winners will receive a Free Month of Nékter (one small smoothie per week for four weeks).The Pico Rivera location is owned and operated by franchisee Yash Vaidya. With prior experience in the restaurant franchise industry, Vaidya was drawn to Nékter as a frequent customer who wanted to provide a healthy alternative to typical fast food options for the community."Opening my first Nékter Juice Bar has been a goal for more than two years, and I am proud to finally open our doors," said Vaidya. "I partnered with Nékter to bring healthy, convenient, and delicious options to the communities we are in. I believe Nékter is the ideal partner to help fulfill that vision."As part of the grand opening, the team is focused on giving back to the local community. The location will donate 20% of the day’s proceeds to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to support the cause."I am also proud to announce our partnership with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank," added Vaidya. "Food insecurity is a pressing issue, and I believe every person deserves access to healthy, nutritious food. Through this partnership, we’re committed to making a positive impact in our community."Nékter offers a wide array of delicious and healthy options, including freshly made smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and functional cleanses. Customers can also enjoy handcrafted açaí bowls customized with various fresh toppings and superfoods.The Pico Rivera Nékter offers pickup and delivery via DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates, and catering services. The location is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.Visit http://www.nekterjuicebar.com/ to learn more about Nékter, including its menu and the Build Your Own Bowl option. You can also download the Nékter loyalty app via the App Store or Google Play to start earning rewards*The $5 Small Juice and Smoothie offer is available only at the Pico Rivera location on 7/11/26. Select menu items only; does not include boosts.*Free Protein Waffles are available with a minimum $15 purchase while supplies last.*Free Month of Nékter raffle winners receive one small smoothie per week for four consecutive weeks, redeemable only at the Pico Rivera location.About NékterNékter is a leading national lifestyle brand celebrated for its unwavering dedication to providing clean, fresh, and truly healthy handcrafted superfood smoothies, acai bowls, cold-pressed juices, cleanses, and nourishing snacks. With over 300 locations open or coming soon across the U.S., Né1kter sets the benchmark for health and wellness in the juice bar industry.Founded in 2010, Nékter emerged as a trailblazer in menu transparency and ingredient integrity, catering to America's growing demand for plant-based, pure, and wholesome food options. At Nékter, "healthy" is not just a promise—it's an experience that tastes great, is easily accessible, and inspiring to anyone seeking to add more wellness into their lives.For more information about Nékter, including franchising opportunities, visit www.nekterjuicebar.com

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