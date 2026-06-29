Slow down, use caution, and move over as MnDOT inspects bridges in South Central Minnesota (June 29, 2026)

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MANKATO, Minn. – Motorists in South Central Minnesota are urged to slow down and move over for Minnesota Department of Transportation bridge inspectors who will begin evaluating several area bridges starting June 29.

MnDOT bridge inspectors in District 7, which covers 13-counties in South Central Minnesota, will examine approximately 250 bridges during this inspection season. These routine inspections help ensure safety and monitor the effects of traffic, weather, and other elements on the bridge structures.

MnDOT inspectors will be using a snooper truck and other equipment to evaluate approximately six bridges in Blue Earth, Sibley, and Brown counties. The snooper truck allows inspectors to reach high or difficult areas to access underneath the bridge, using a multi-jointed arm with a basket attached to hold the bridge inspectors. The equipment allows the inspection team to maneuver under the bridge while the truck is parked on the bridge deck.

Motorists should be prepared for temporary lane closures or flaggers while inspections are underway.

Inspections using the snooper truck and other equipment are expected to last through July 2.

Bridges included in this year’s inspections as part of regular, scheduled reviews include the Highway 169 Le Sueur Minnesota River Bridge, North Star Bridge in Mankato, Highway 169/60 Honeymead over the Blue Earth River, and Highway 14 New Ulm over the Minnesota River.

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