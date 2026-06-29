The Florida Highway Patrol Enters 2026 National Best Looking Cruiser Contest

June 29, 2026

~ Florida Competes for Fourth Straight Best-Looking Cruiser Title~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.~ Today, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officially entered the 2026 American Association of State Troopers (AAST) “Best Looking Cruiser” competition while simultaneously celebrating America’s 250th anniversary. For the last three years, FHP’s iconic black‑and‑tan cruisers have earned the “Best Looking Cruiser” title, making Florida the first state in contest history to win three consecutive years. This year, we are asking all Floridians and FHP supporters across the country to help us make history once again.

Voting begins Monday, June 29, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. EST and continues through Monday, July 13, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. EST. The top 13 states with the most votes will be featured in the 2027 wall calendar, and the top‑voted cruiser will appear on the cover. Help us place FHP’s cruiser at the top of the AAST competition by casting your vote and selecting Florida as home to the best‑looking cruiser in the United States for the fourth year in a row.

This year’s submission was photographed in front of Tampa’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge during a typical Florida afternoon thunderstorm, and to commemorate America’s 250th birthday, the bridge was illuminated in red, white, and blue, reflecting the American ideals of safety and service that FHP works to protect. The featured cruiser, an iconic black‑and‑tan 2023 Mustang 5.0 GT, is assigned to the 2025 Trooper of the Year, Trooper David Kitchen.

Trooper Kitchen received this recognition following a multi‑county pursuit of a reckless driver traveling southbound on Interstate 75 on July 14, 2024. The pursuit concluded after the suspect struck multiple vehicles, resisted arrest, and gained control of a firearm from inside his vehicle, prompting Trooper Kitchen to use deadly force to stop the threat. Immediately afterward, Trooper Kitchen rendered aid to the injured suspect, ensuring the safety of the public and the victims involved. His actions exemplify the commitment and professionalism of Florida’s troopers, making his cruiser a fitting choice for this year’s competition.

“Join me in celebrating 250 years of American strength and progress, while also celebrating the iconic black‑and‑tan cruiser and the heroes who drive them,” said Executive Director Dave Kerner. “While the contest is a fun opportunity to showcase the best of law enforcement across the country, it also supports a truly important cause, which is giving back to the men and women who wear the badge. A vote for FHP is a vote for Florida.”

“The members of the Florida Highway Patrol take great pride in the vehicles that support our mission every day,” said Colonel Gary Howze. “Our black‑and‑tan cruiser is more than a symbol of service—it’s an iconic reflection of the dedication and professionalism of every Florida State Trooper patrolling the roadways of the Free State of Florida. We appreciate the continued support from communities across Florida and beyond as we compete once again in this year’s American Association of State Troopers national contest.”

The annual contest helps raise awareness for the American Association of State Troopers, which was founded by Florida State Troopers in 1989 and is headquartered in Tallahassee. Today, AAST has thousands of members nationwide, and proceeds from calendar sales support the AAST Foundation, which provides educational scholarships for the dependents of member troopers, line‑of‑duty death benefits for surviving families, and assistance to troopers who lose their homes during natural disasters. While FHP is aiming for a fourth consecutive win, this competition ultimately supports a meaningful cause.

To learn how to vote, scan the QR code below or visit FLHSMV.gov/VoteFHP.