Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule: June 29 – July 4, 2026

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, June 29

9:00 a.m. Speak at The Point Groundbreaking

Location: The Point, Draper

Media Access

10:40 a.m. Meet with Ontario Premier Doug Ford

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:00 p.m. Greet Western Governors’ Association (WGA) Leadership Institute students

Location: Pendry Park City, Park City

4:00 p.m. Meet with Comcast Government and Community Affairs team

Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City

5:00 p.m. Attend WGA Governors’ Reception

Location: The Chateaux Deer Valley, Park City

7:00 p.m. Attend WGA Governors’ Dinner

Location: Park City

Tuesday, June 30

8:00 a.m. Attend WGA breakfast meeting

Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City

10:00 a.m. Meet with WGA Executive Committee

Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City

12:30 p.m. Hold WGA press conference

Location: Outside Terrace, Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City

Media Availability

1:00 p.m. Deliver welcome remarks at WGA Summer Meeting

Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City

1:45 p.m. Moderate WGA Session I: Energy Superabundance: Unlocking Prosperity in the West

Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City

2:45 p.m. Moderate WGA keynote and conversation with Tom Schultz, chief of the U.S. Forest Service

Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City

3:15 p.m. Attend WGA Session II: Shared Stewardship 2.0: A New Era of Collaborative Forestry

Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City

5:00 p.m. Attend WGA Opening Reception

Location: Silver Lake Lodge, Deer Valley

7:00 p.m. Attend Governors’ Dinner Reception with Swiss President Guy Parmelin and U.S. Secretary of the Army Daniel P. Driscoll

Location: Utah Olympic Park, Park City



Wednesday, July 1

7:30 a.m. Attend WGA Governors and First Spouses Breakfast

Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City

9:20 a.m. Speak at Stadler Rail 10-year anniversary

Location: Stadler Rail, Salt Lake City

1:30 p.m. Attend WGA Session III: Securing the Innovation Economy: Protecting State Technology Ecosystems from Foreign Influence

Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City

2:30 p.m. Attend WGA Session IV: The Road Ahead for FEMA

Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City

3:15 p.m. Attend WGA Session V: Boosting Student Literacy Rates

Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City

4:00 p.m. Deliver closing remarks at WGA Summer Meeting

Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City

6:00 p.m. Attend WGA Governors’ Reception

Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City

7:00 p.m. Attend WGA closing dinner reception

Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City



Thursday, July 2

4:30 a.m. Participate in Sen. John Curtis’ 250 Walk

Location: Park City



Friday, July 3

Office closed in observance of Independence Day



Saturday, July 4

3:00 p.m. Speak at North Sanpete Veterans Memorial Dedication

Location: 715 S. Highway 89, Mount Pleasant

Media Access





Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

June 29 – July 3, 2026

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, June 29

9:00 a.m. Lieutenant Governor’s Office Team Meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. Meeting with Lieutenant Governor’s Office Administrative and Election Directors

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Meeting with Premier of Ontario Doug Ford and business leader roundtable

Location: South Conference Room, North Capitol Building

1:30 p.m. Meeting with Senior Advisor of Education Dr. Rich Nye, and Center for International Business and Diplomacy Director Franz Kolb

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Speak at Return Utah Meet and Greet

Location: North Conference Room, North Capitol Building

Tuesday, June 30

No public meetings



Wednesday, July 1

No public meetings



Thursday, July 2

No public meetings



Friday, July 3

Office closed in observance of Independence Day



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