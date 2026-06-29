Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule: June 29 – July 4, 2026
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, June 29
9:00 a.m. Speak at The Point Groundbreaking
Location: The Point, Draper
Media Access
10:40 a.m. Meet with Ontario Premier Doug Ford
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
3:00 p.m. Greet Western Governors’ Association (WGA) Leadership Institute students
Location: Pendry Park City, Park City
4:00 p.m. Meet with Comcast Government and Community Affairs team
Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City
5:00 p.m. Attend WGA Governors’ Reception
Location: The Chateaux Deer Valley, Park City
7:00 p.m. Attend WGA Governors’ Dinner
Location: Park City
Tuesday, June 30
8:00 a.m. Attend WGA breakfast meeting
Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City
10:00 a.m. Meet with WGA Executive Committee
Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City
12:30 p.m. Hold WGA press conference
Location: Outside Terrace, Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City
Media Availability
1:00 p.m. Deliver welcome remarks at WGA Summer Meeting
Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City
1:45 p.m. Moderate WGA Session I: Energy Superabundance: Unlocking Prosperity in the West
Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City
2:45 p.m. Moderate WGA keynote and conversation with Tom Schultz, chief of the U.S. Forest Service
Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City
3:15 p.m. Attend WGA Session II: Shared Stewardship 2.0: A New Era of Collaborative Forestry
Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City
5:00 p.m. Attend WGA Opening Reception
Location: Silver Lake Lodge, Deer Valley
7:00 p.m. Attend Governors’ Dinner Reception with Swiss President Guy Parmelin and U.S. Secretary of the Army Daniel P. Driscoll
Location: Utah Olympic Park, Park City
Wednesday, July 1
7:30 a.m. Attend WGA Governors and First Spouses Breakfast
Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City
9:20 a.m. Speak at Stadler Rail 10-year anniversary
Location: Stadler Rail, Salt Lake City
1:30 p.m. Attend WGA Session III: Securing the Innovation Economy: Protecting State Technology Ecosystems from Foreign Influence
Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City
2:30 p.m. Attend WGA Session IV: The Road Ahead for FEMA
Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City
3:15 p.m. Attend WGA Session V: Boosting Student Literacy Rates
Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City
4:00 p.m. Deliver closing remarks at WGA Summer Meeting
Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City
6:00 p.m. Attend WGA Governors’ Reception
Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City
7:00 p.m. Attend WGA closing dinner reception
Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City
Thursday, July 2
4:30 a.m. Participate in Sen. John Curtis’ 250 Walk
Location: Park City
Friday, July 3
Office closed in observance of Independence Day
Saturday, July 4
3:00 p.m. Speak at North Sanpete Veterans Memorial Dedication
Location: 715 S. Highway 89, Mount Pleasant
Media Access
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
June 29 – July 3, 2026
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, June 29
9:00 a.m. Lieutenant Governor’s Office Team Meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
10:00 a.m. Meeting with Lieutenant Governor’s Office Administrative and Election Directors
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. Meeting with Premier of Ontario Doug Ford and business leader roundtable
Location: South Conference Room, North Capitol Building
1:30 p.m. Meeting with Senior Advisor of Education Dr. Rich Nye, and Center for International Business and Diplomacy Director Franz Kolb
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:00 p.m. Speak at Return Utah Meet and Greet
Location: North Conference Room, North Capitol Building
Tuesday, June 30
No public meetings
Wednesday, July 1
No public meetings
Thursday, July 2
No public meetings
Friday, July 3
Office closed in observance of Independence Day
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