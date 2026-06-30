Gianni Buonsante and Ingenia Direct Present a New Vision for Luxury Hospitality Growth in the Age of AI

Gianni Buonsante attending the 52nd Annual General Meeting of the European Hotel Managers Association (EHMA) in London as speaker about Innovation, Leadership & AI in Luxury Hospitality. Gianni Buonsante presenting Ingenia Direct in Warsaw At Hotel Excelsior Venice Lido, Gianni Buonsante presents Ingenia Direct’s holistic approach to luxury hospitality, connecting strategy, communication, AI and human experience. At JW Marriott Venice, Gianni Buonsante presents his handbook, Come affrontare il 2026, dedicated to innovation, change and AI for Hotel General Managers. Gianni Buonsante in London with Panos Almyrantis, President of EHMA, alongside Luca Virgilio and Duncan Palmer, during an international luxury hospitality gathering.

Long-standing experience in digital communication, branding and hospitality becomes a new model of orchestration, connecting people, data and human experience.

The new luxury is orchestration: people, data, AI and human relationships must work together to create trust, identity and sustainable growth.” — Gianni Buonsante, Founder & CEO, Ingenia Direct

BARI, BARI, ITALY, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when the luxury world is being called to rethink growth, client relationships, reputation, communication and innovation, Gianni Buonsante , Founder & CEO of Ingenia Direct , presents a clear vision: the future of luxury will not be defined by technology alone, but by the ability of leaders to orchestrate artificial intelligence, identity, human experience and brand value.With long-standing experience across digital communication, branding, technology, hospitality, customer experience and business process transformation, Buonsante sees artificial intelligence not as a collection of tools, but as a strategic lever to be understood, governed and integrated with method.His core area of expertise is luxury hospitality , a sector in which every detail contributes to the perception of value, and where communication, reputation, service, data, processes, content and human relationships must be connected with precision and coherence. From this privileged vantage point, Buonsante develops a vision that also speaks naturally to the wider luxury ecosystem, including travel, wellness, lifestyle, premium services, experiential retail and high-value brands.“The new luxury is orchestration,” says Gianni Buonsante. “It is no longer enough to introduce new technologies. Businesses need strategic direction capable of connecting people, data, AI, communication, identity and quality of experience. Artificial intelligence should not replace what makes service memorable; it should amplify it.”Through Ingenia Direct, the company he founded in 2000, Buonsante supports businesses, hotels, managers and organisations in growth and transformation projects. The company specialises in digital communication, strategy, branding, web development, content, marketing and technological solutions. Its approach is not limited to delivering digital tools; it is designed to build coherent ecosystems capable of generating trust, recognition and long-term value.In the luxury world, this perspective is particularly relevant. A high-end hotel, an experiential brand or a premium service does not simply sell a product or a performance. It sells anticipation, care, belonging, memory and trust. Every touchpoint, from the first digital interaction to the in-person service experience, either strengthens or weakens the promise of the brand.For this reason, Buonsante believes that contemporary growth requires a new form of strategic direction. Businesses must understand which processes to innovate, which elements to automate, which data to use, which content to produce and, above all, which parts of the experience must remain deeply human.“AI can help companies understand clients more deeply, anticipate needs, personalise communication, support decision-making and improve efficiency,” Buonsante continues. “Yet without vision, culture and governance, it risks creating noise. The real challenge is not to adopt AI, but to make it coherent with brand identity and the quality of the experience.”This vision is rooted in a professional journey built in the field. Buonsante has lived through several phases of digital evolution: from the early development of online communication to the centrality of the web; from the rise of digital reputation to automation; and now to the impact of artificial intelligence on organisational, decision-making and relational models.In March 2026, he delivered the talk “Innovation, Leadership & AI in Luxury Hospitality” at The Dorchester in London, in front of more than 200 professionals from across Europe. He has also spoken at events and workshops dedicated to luxury hospitality, digital communication, the AI Act, leadership, service personalisation and innovation.Buonsante is also the author of the handbook “Come affrontare il 2026 – Innovazione, cambiamento e AI da Hotel General Manager”, created to help hospitality managers and professionals understand the impact of artificial intelligence with clarity, responsibility and practical awareness.The cultural and professional proposition of Gianni Buonsante and Ingenia Direct can be summarised in one principle: growth in luxury no longer comes from isolated actions, but from the ability to orchestrate strategy, technology, content, reputation, people, leadership and quality of experience in one coherent direction.Ingenia Direct is an Italian company founded by Gianni Buonsante in 2000, specialising in digital communication, branding, digital strategy, web design, content, marketing and technological solutions for businesses, institutions and organisations operating in hospitality and luxury. With long-standing experience in Italy and abroad, Ingenia Direct brings together strategy, creativity, technology and artificial intelligence to help organisations build coherent digital identities, memorable experiences and sustainable growth paths.

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