Crafter Software Announces General Availability of CrafterQ, Turning Websites into Conversational AI Experiences

Website AI Agents that Engage, Sell and Support.

Platform enables businesses to transform existing websites into AI-powered conversational experiences that engage, sell, and support customers.

...every website will evolve from a collection of pages and search results into an intelligent conversational experience.” — Mike Vertal, CEO of CrafterQ

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crafter Software today announced the general availability of CrafterQ, an AI agent platform that transforms existing websites and e-commerce stores into intelligent conversational experiences. Purpose-built for customer engagement, online sales, and 24/7 support, CrafterQ enables organizations to deploy AI agents trained on their own content that answer questions, guide purchases, capture leads, and deliver instant self-service directly on their websites.

For decades, websites have relied on navigation menus, search boxes, and forms to help visitors find information. Today, generative AI is fundamentally changing how people expect to interact with digital experiences. Rather than browsing page after page, customers increasingly expect to ask questions in natural language and receive immediate, personalized answers.

CrafterQ helps organizations meet those expectations by adding an intelligent conversational layer to existing websites. Instead of forcing visitors to navigate through menus or search results, CrafterQ allows them to simply describe what they're trying to accomplish. Whether discovering the right product, understanding a service, finding documentation, or getting support, visitors can interact with a website as naturally as they would with a knowledgeable employee.

"We're witnessing one of the biggest shifts in the history of the web," said Mike Vertal, Co-founder and CEO of CrafterQ. "For years we've optimized websites around pages, menus, and search. AI changes that. Customers no longer want to hunt for information—they want outcomes. We believe every website will evolve from a collection of pages and search results into an intelligent conversational experience."

Unlike general-purpose AI assistants, CrafterQ is trained on an organization's own website, product catalog, documentation, knowledge base, FAQs, and business content. Every conversation is grounded in information the organization controls, helping businesses deliver more relevant, trustworthy, and brand-consistent customer experiences.

Behind every conversation, CrafterQ incorporates proprietary AI retrieval, contextual memory, and reasoning technologies that interpret customer intent, identify the most relevant organizational knowledge, and generate accurate, context-aware responses grounded in an organization's content. The result is a conversational experience that feels natural while remaining focused on trusted business information.

CrafterQ supports a broad range of customer-facing use cases, including:

- Marketing and corporate websites

- AI shopping assistants for e-commerce

- Product discovery and recommendations

- Lead generation and qualification

- Customer support and self-service

- Documentation and knowledge search

- Higher education and public sector websites

- Healthcare, financial services, and professional services

Organizations can deploy CrafterQ in minutes. After entering a website URL address or uploading documents, the platform automatically discovers, indexes, and learns from organizational content. AI agents can then be embedded into virtually any existing website using a simple copy/paste of a single line of Javascript.

The platform continuously learns as website content evolves through automatic retraining and provides detailed conversation analytics that reveal what customers are asking, where they struggle, and what information they cannot find. These insights help organizations improve not only their AI experience, but also their website content, documentation, products, and overall customer journey.

CrafterQ includes enterprise-ready capabilities designed for organizations that require security, scalability, and operational control, including:

- AI agents trained exclusively on organizational content

- Automatic website crawling and continuous retraining

- Support for websites, PDFs, Microsoft Office documents, FAQs, and text content

- Conversation analytics and reporting

- White-label branding and customization

- REST APIs and integration capabilities

- Enterprise security, administrative controls, and SOC 2 compliance

- Public SaaS and private enterprise options

Early adopters are already using CrafterQ to improve customer engagement, increase online sales, and reduce repetitive support requests across industries including retail, manufacturing, restaurants, sports, marketing agencies, and enterprise software.

"CrafterQ transformed our e-commerce website from a catalog customers had to navigate into an AI shopping assistant that helps them find exactly what they need quickly and efficiently," said Ihab Barrawi, CEO of BuyRailings.com

BuyRailings deployed a CrafterQ AI agent to guide customers through a complex catalog of railing systems and technical product options, resulting in an immediate 12 percent increase in online sales while helping customers identify the right products more quickly.

"CrafterQ helped us understand what our customers actually wanted to know, and gave us the confidence to act on those insights," said Sean Tan, Founder and CEO of UNI Marketing Agency.

UNI Marketing Agency transformed its website into a conversational experience that provided immediate answers to prospective client questions, contributing to a 35 percent increase in inbound lead inquiries while giving visitors a faster path to understanding the agency's services and pricing.

"Traditional analytics tell you what visitors clicked," Vertal added. "Conversations tell you what people are actually trying to accomplish. That gives organizations a completely new source of customer insight and a better understanding of how to improve their websites, products, and customer experience."

"CrafterQ doesn't just answer questions. It entertains and empowers our customers," said Bill Sink, Partner at Evolve GT, a premier provider of motorcycle track day experiences and rider training events. They tailored the personality of their CrafterQ AI agent to reflect their fun brand, and it now provides instant, conversational assistance around the clock, improving customer engagement while reducing repetitive support.

As conversational AI becomes a standard expectation across digital experiences, CrafterQ enables organizations to modernize their websites without replacing existing infrastructure. By combining trusted organizational knowledge with advanced AI technologies, businesses can deliver more engaging, more helpful, and more effective customer experiences that improve both website visitor satisfaction and business outcomes.

CrafterQ is available immediately with flexible subscription plans for businesses of all sizes, including a free plan for organizations evaluating conversational AI on their websites. Solo, Team, Business, and Enterprise editions provide expanded usage, APIs, collaboration features, advanced analytics, and enterprise-scale deployments.

To learn more about CrafterQ or start transforming your website into a conversational AI experience, visit crafterq.ai/pricing.

About Crafter Software

Crafter Software is the creator of CrafterCMS, the agentic headless CMS for enterprises, and CrafterQ, the AI agent platform for conversational websites and e-commerce. Together, the company's products help organizations create, manage, and deliver secure, scalable digital experiences that combine trusted content with the latest advances in artificial intelligence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.