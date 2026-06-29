NCDEQ and Sheriff’s Office promote safety, stewardship at Masonboro Island Reserve

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management (DCM) and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are urging the public to act responsibly during the upcoming July Fourth holiday at the Masonboro Island Reserve, a research and dedicated state nature preserve. In preparation for the holiday, the state coastal agency and the sheriff’s office are working together to provide public safety resources and increase public awareness of responsible visitor behavior on the island and surrounding waters.

“Masonboro Island Reserve is a vital coastal resource that provides important wildlife habitat, supports research and education and contributes to the health and resilience of North Carolina’s coast.” said DCM Director Tancred Miller. “As you enjoy Masonboro Island or any of our Coastal Reserve sites this July Fourth, we encourage you to act responsibly, respect wildlife and leave no trace. We’re grateful for our partnership with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, whose support helps ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for the many visitors who explore Masonboro Island Reserve each year. Together, we can help protect these special places for future generations.”

Preparedness is key for safety — visitors should carry proper supplies, use reliable transport, practice Leave No Trace principles by taking all trash with them and keep the safety of themselves and other visitors in mind.